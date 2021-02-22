Minnesota Timberwolves: Chris Finch, former Great Britain boss, named head coach of NBA side

Former Great Britain national team coach Chris Finch has been appointed head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ohio-born Finch was head coach of Team GB at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

He has since been working in the NBA, spending time on the coaching staff of the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Toronto Raptors.

Welcome to Minnesota, Coach Finch! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/YOzvuKRQcp — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 22, 2021

Finch replaces Ryan Saunders, who was fired on Sunday after an eighth defeat in nine games.

The Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA with just seven wins and 24 defeats.

Confirming Finch's appointment, Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said: "I am excited to announce Chris Finch as our next head coach.

"Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and internationally.

"He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond."

Finch declared himself ready for the challenge ahead.

"I would like to thank [Timberwolves owner] Glen Taylor and Gersson Rosas for this incredible opportunity to be the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves," he said.

"I look forward to working hand and hand with Gersson to build and lead a team that Timberwolves fans will be proud of. We have excellent pieces in place and I can't wait to get to work."