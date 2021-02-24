HEATCHECK: Is Chris Paul the greatest to never make NBA Finals?

Jaydee Dyer is joined by BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey to look ahead to the NBA week and discuss the latest talking points across the league.

One of the subjects up for debate on the latest edition is the latest hiring/firing in the league as Chris Finch replaces Ryan Saunders in Minnesota.

Hot or Not sets the tone for the conversation by asking whether Chris Paul - CP3 - is the best player to never make the Finals and as usual there's no holding back in the chat.

Viewers Pick is focused on Portland and whether Damien Lillard and his one-man operation to haul the Trail Blazers into the playoffs is enough to get him into the MVP conversation

3:31 A little look back to the Clippers era of Lob City, with Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, and Chris Paul in their lineup

With the LA Clippers riding high, the guys turn back the clock in Off the Court for a look back at the Lob City - time for the uneducated to get educated on what it was all about.

As ever the guys then get stuck into a weekend of Prime Time action, focusing on this week's live Sky Sports slate which includes the Clippers in action against the Bucks on Sunday night.

