Dominique Wilkins and Josh Smith to judge NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Jason Richardson, Dee Brown and Josh Smith will judge this year's NBA All-Star Dunk Contest on Sunday night.

The contest, a staple of the All-Star weekend, always draws massive interest the day before the main attraction. This year, however, things will be slightly different.

When is it on?

The Dunk Contest will be at half-time in the 2021 All-Star game. You can watch it live on Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Who is taking part?

The players Player Team Anfernee Simons Portland Trail Blazers Cassius Stanley Indiana Pacers Obi Toppin New York Knicks

The All-Star teams

Team LeBron

Starters: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Reserves: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Team Durant

Starters: Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Reserves: James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Mike Conley (Utah Jazz), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

