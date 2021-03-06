Please select your default edition
Dominique Wilkins and Josh Smith to judge NBA All-Star Dunk Contest

Watch the 70th NBA All-Star Game, along with the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge live from 11.30pm on Sky Sports Arena this Sunday

Saturday 6 March 2021 14:57, UK

Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith competes in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Houston, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2006. 2:57
Check out this compilation of the five individual dunk judges lookback pieces! Dominique Wilkins, Jason Richardson, Dee Brown, Josh Smith, and Spud Webb

Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Jason Richardson, Dee Brown and Josh Smith will judge this year's NBA All-Star Dunk Contest on Sunday night.

The contest, a staple of the All-Star weekend, always draws massive interest the day before the main attraction. This year, however, things will be slightly different.

When is it on?

The Dunk Contest will be at half-time in the 2021 All-Star game. You can watch it live on Sky Sports Arena from 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. 4:17
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. 5:17
Charles Barkley gives us his 2021 All-Star predictions

Who is taking part?

The players

Player Team
Anfernee Simons Portland Trail Blazers
Cassius Stanley Indiana Pacers
Obi Toppin New York Knicks

The All-Star teams

Team LeBron

Starters: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Reserves: Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

ortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard directs his teammates against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Denver. 4:19
Check out the top plays from the season of the players selected to Team LeBron from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game!

Team Durant

Starters: Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Reserves: James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Mike Conley (Utah Jazz), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gesture after a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 4:44
Check out the top plays from the season of the players selected to Team Durant from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game!

Watch the 70th NBA All-Star Game, along with the Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge live from 11.30pm on Sky Sports Arena this Sunday.

