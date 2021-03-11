Meyers Leonard: Miami Heat center given one-week suspension and fined by NBA for anti-Semitic slur

Leonard was broadcasting himself via a Twitch stream while playing a video game on Monday, during which he used the offensive term; the suspension bars Leonard from attending Heat facilities, while he will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity programme

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 (£36,000) and handed a one-week suspension by the NBA for making an anti-Semitic comment.

Leonard was broadcasting himself via a Twitch stream while playing video game Call of Duty on Monday, during which he used the offensive term. Clips of the incident quickly began circulating on social media.

The 29-year-old posted an apology on social media, accepting responsibility for his mistake and explaining he was ignorant to the meaning of the offensive term he had used.

Leonard's suspension bars him from all team activities, meaning he cannot attend the franchise's facilities, while he will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity programme.

Image: Leonard was recorded using the slur while broadcasting himself playing video game Call of Duty

"Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful.

"We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league - equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect - at all times moving forward."

The Heat had initially reacted by condemning Leonard's words and announcing he would be away from the team "indefinitely".

Leonard's own apology, posted on Instagram, said: "I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday.

"While I didn't know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.

"I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.

"I acknowledge and own my mistake and there's no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else.... I promise to do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word."

An avid gamer, Leonard regularly broadcasts himself on Twitch. Meanwhile, the nine-year NBA veteran announced his investment in the esports organisation FaZe Clan in 2019.

Image: Leonard opted to stand for the US national anthem ahead of games played in the NBA bubble last summer

Leonard had surgery on his left shoulder last month and is expected to miss the rest of the season. He has not played since January 9 and appeared in only three games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The 7-footer has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 boards in 447 career games (93 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-19) and Heat (2019-21).

Leonard was the only player on the Heat who opted to stand during the playing of the US national anthem before matches during last year's playoffs, with his team-mates all taking a knee to protest against racial injustice in America.

The 29-year-old explained at the time he was "with the Black Lives Matter movement" but wanted to support the military and his brother, who had served as a US marine, by standing for the anthem.

