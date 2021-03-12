Houston Rockets to trade PJ Tucker ahead of deadline

The Houston Rockets' ongoing roster crisis continued in earnest on Thursday when the team and forward PJ Tucker came to a mutual understanding he would no longer play for the team.

Tucker initially travelled to Sacramento but returned to Houston as the Rockets suffered their 14th consecutive loss, falling to the Kings 125-105.

Tucker played 268 games with the Rockets, 220 of them as a starter.

With the franchise in a tailspin following the trade of James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January, his production dipped to 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, lows for his time in Houston.

He was shooting 36.6 per cent overall and 31.4 per cent from behind the arc, career-low marks, and his 46.9 effective field goal percentage matched the lowest figure of his nine-plus-year career.

"We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said.

The comments were similar to what was heard before Harden was traded and center DeMarcus Cousins was released.

"I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing [against Sacramento], and he didn't play. That was disappointing, but it's no secret that it's been a rough year," Silas said.

"He's been professional, he's been in the line-up and trying and doing what he can. But at this point, we're going to do what's best for the group and do what's best for P.J., and that's probably not having him here."

Houston was also without Christian Wood (ankle), John Wall (knee), Danuel House Jr. (knee), and David Nwaba (wrist) against the Kings and lost Eric Gordon to a groin injury in the third quarter.

The Rockets have reportedly had ongoing trade discussions with several teams involving Tucker in recent weeks and talks are expected to continue prior to the March 25 trade deadline.