Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid set for MRI scan on injured knee

The MVP favourite went down awkwardly after a huge dunk during the Sixers' blowout win against the Wizards; Embiid was back in action Friday after missing the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and the 76ers' first game after the break Thursday because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols

Saturday 13 March 2021 12:32, UK

hiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after an injury during the second half of the team&#39;s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. 0:29
Joel Embiid hits the big slam but suffers a knee injury on his return to earth and has to leave the game, during the Philadelphia 76ers' victory over the Washington Wizards

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid exited the 76ers' Friday road game against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter due to a hyperextended left knee.

Embiid missed the rest of the Sixers' 127-101 win, and he was due to undergo an MRI exam. He finished with a team-high 23 points in 20 minutes.

After throwing down a dunk, Embiid landed awkwardly on his left knee and remained on the floor for several minutes. A number of players surrounded Embiid with team trainer Kevin Johnson tending to him. The Athletic reported that he eventually limped to the locker room under his own power.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said postgame, "He just fell awkwardly. I thought there was a little contact when he went up to dunk the ball. I thought he fell with his balance off.

"I'm not going to speculate. [Saturday] we'll have all the information for you. I'm hoping for the best. I did talk to him; he was in the locker room. He was in pretty good spirits, so let's just hope for the best."

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball past Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. 2:08
Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Washington Wizards in Week 12 of the NBA

Embiid was back in action Friday after missing the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and the 76ers' first game after the break Thursday because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

The four-time All-Star was in the starting line-up at Washington after quarantining for the past seven days and receiving a lab-based PCR negative result earlier Friday, marking his seventh consecutive day of negative tests.

Team-mate Ben Simmons, an All-Star point guard, has not yet been cleared to return, needing one more day of clean testing in hopes of being cleared by Saturday.

Embiid and Simmons reportedly both were exposed to a barber in Philadelphia who tested positive for the coronavirus early Sunday. Neither player had contact with other All-Stars upon arriving in Atlanta for All-Star weekend.

In the Sixers' first game after the All-Star break on Thursday at Chicago, Philadelphia routed the Bulls 127-105 despite playing without both Embiid and Simmons.

Embiid, who turns 27 on Tuesday, entered play Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds in 30 games this season. Simmons, 24, is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 31 games.

