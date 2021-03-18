Milwaukee Bucks acquire PJ Tucker from Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired forward P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets in a four-player trade, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

The Rockets will receive point guard DJ Augustin, forward DJ Wilson and a 2023 unprotected first-round pick.

Milwaukee will also get forward Rodions Kurucs and its own 2022 first-round pick back.

The Bucks had dealt that pick during the four-team trade in which then-Rockets star James Harden moved to the Brooklyn Nets.

3:46 Yani Ourabah explains what franchises need to think about when building a roster under the salary cap.

Houston also will have the right to deal its 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's 2021 first-round pick unless the latter is one of the top nine selections.

That swap almost certainly will occur because the Bucks possess one of the top records in the NBA.

The Bucks also reportedly traded forward Torrey Craig to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations.

Tucker has career averages of 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 686 games (510 starts) in 10 NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors (two stints), Phoenix Suns and Houston.

Live NBA: Indiana @ Milwaukee 22.03 Tuesday 23rd March 1:00am

The 35-year-old averaged 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 starts for the Rockets this season.

Kurucs, 23, was acquired by Houston from Brooklyn earlier this season as part of the Harden deal.

He averaged 1.2 points and one rebound in 11 games with the Rockets and has career averages of 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 126 games (55 starts) in parts of three seasons.

Agustin, 33, will be joining his 10th team after averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 assists in 37 games (six starts) with the Bucks.

Image: DJ Augustin has reportedly been traded by the Milwaukee Bucks

He has career averages of 9.7 points and 4.0 in 901 games (326 starts) in 13 NBA seasons, with four-season stays in Charlotte and Orlando covering the majority of his career.

Wilson, 25, has played in 119 games (four starts) for the Bucks over the past four seasons, producing averages of four points and 2.9 rebounds.

Craig, 30, is averaging just 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18 games off the bench in his first season with the Bucks.

He started 69 games for the Denver Nuggets over the previous three seasons and has career averages of 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 190 games.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here