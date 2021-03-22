Please select your default edition
NBA: LaMelo Ball set to miss rest of the season due to wrist injury

Ball listed as out indefinitely after MRI exam on Sunday; Impressive point guard was a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year award; Youngster has earned praise from Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan

Monday 22 March 2021 07:43, UK

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets
Image: LaMelo Ball has been hugely impressive as a rookie for the Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season due to a broken right wrist.

A person familiar with the situation spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday - on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the status of Ball's injury public.

The Hornets said in a release earlier on Sunday that Ball had an MRI exam in San Antonio which revealed the injury - and would be listed as out indefinitely.

Ball appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday, and he appeared to be in discomfort playing in the second half.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) after missing a 3 point shot against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Image: Ball was a leading candidate for Rookie of the Year honours

The point guard was in the midst of a superb season for the Hornets and was a leading candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year honours.

He is averaging 15.9 points and tops all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game.

The third overall pick in the NBA draft has helped the Hornets into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference, where they sit in eighth place after three straight losses.

The 19-year-old Ball earlier this season became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

He took over as a starter on February 1 and since that point has averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his 21 starts - impressing Hornets owner and NBA great Michael Jordan in the process.

Jordan told the AP: "I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought, this early in his career.

"He has exceeded our expectations so far this season."

