Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

LaMelo Ball: Charlotte Hornets guard to be re-evaluated in four weeks following wrist surgery

The NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner suffered the injury to his right wrist playing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday; Ball is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 41 games this season

Tuesday 23 March 2021 22:31, UK

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (AP)
Image: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has undergone 'successful' surgery on his wrist

Charlotte Hornets star rookie LaMelo Ball will be re-evaluated in four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his broken right wrist, the team announced on Tuesday.

The timetable leaves the door open for a possible return this season for the 19-year-old point guard, a frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year honours.

The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York by Dr. Michelle Carlson.

Ball injured the wrist during Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He fell early in the game and appeared to be in discomfort the rest of the contest. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting in 22 minutes.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball holds his right wrist during (AP)
Image: Ball suffered the injury playing against the Los Angeles Clippers

A Hornets statement said: "LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery to address a fracture in his right wrist.

Trending

"Ball's wrist will be immobilized and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Additional updates will be provided at that time."

Ball was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft and was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for both January and February.

Also See:

He is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 41 games (21 starts). He leads all rookies in assists and steals, with his 1.6 thefts per game tied for fifth overall in the NBA.

Around Sky

Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Get Sky Sports