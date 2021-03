Cory Joseph and Delon Wright dealt: Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons swap guards

The Detroit Pistons, buried in last place in the Eastern Conference, swung a deal late on Wednesday night on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

The Sacramento Kings acquired guard Delon Wright from the Pistons in exchange for guard Cory Joseph and second-round draft picks in 2021 and 2024, according to multiple media reports. The deal reunites Joseph with his former Toronto Raptors coach, Dwane Casey, in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Wright will attempt to bolster the Kings' bid to sneak into the Western Conference playoffs. Sacramento beat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 110-108 on Wednesday, their fourth win in five games.

2:08 Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks against the Sacramento Kings in Week 14 of the NBA

The Kings (19-25) are just three games behind 10th-place Golden State (22-22), which currently occupies the final play-in spot for the postseason. The Warriors visit Sacramento on Thursday.

Wright, 28, is averaging 10.4 points, five assists and 4.6 rebounds through 36 games this season. He had six points and five steals on Wednesday as the Pistons lost 116-111 to the Pacers in Indianapolis.

2:05 Highlights of the Detroit Pistons against the Indiana Pacers in Week 14 of the NBA

According to Spotrac.com, Wright is making $9 million this season and he is owed a guaranteed $8.53 million next season.

Joseph, 29, was an NBA champion in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs.

This season he is producing 6.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game but scored just two points on Wednesday. His contract calls for a $12.6 million salary in 2021-22, but only $2.4 million of that is guaranteed.