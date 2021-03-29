Devin Booker leads Phoenix Suns to overtime win against Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker scored a game-high 35 points to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the host Charlotte Hornets for a 101-97 overtime victory.

Sunday night's NBA results Phoenix Suns 101 - 97 Charlotte Hornets (OT) Portland Trail Blazers 122 - 117 Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic 93 - 96 Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks 102 - 126 Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns 101 - 97 Charlotte Hornets (OT)

Booker and Chris Paul, who finished with 16 points, each made free throws in the extra period as the Suns picked up their fifth victory in their past six games.

Charlotte had its three-game winning streak snapped, and lost at home for the first time in six games.

The Hornets, who played without Malik Monk (right foot soreness), closed out regulation on a 14-2 run to force overtime.

Devonte' Graham led Charlotte with 30 points and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap its late surge, including his game-tying triple with 34.3 seconds left.

After Booker missed a go-ahead attempt at the other end, Charlotte got the ball to Graham, who let the clock run down to the final seconds. Graham's three-point attempt as time expired bounced twice off the rim.

Phoenix took a five-point lead in overtime before Graham hit a 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds left to pull the Hornets to within 97-95.

When Paul turned the ball over at the other end, Charlotte had another chance, but Graham's go-ahead attempt from the top of the key hit the front of the rim. Booker rebounded the miss and sank two free throws at the other end with 14.1 seconds left.

Graham made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit back to two with 8.3 seconds left. The Hornets nearly stole the inbound pass as Graham deflected it away before it could reach Dario Saric. But Paul took it back from Terry Rozier and drew a foul, sending him to the line with 3.2 seconds remaining to make the clinching free throws.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix and Mikal Bridges totalled 13 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime. Bridges also had eight rebounds and six steals.

For Charlotte, Rozier scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Miles Bridges finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and several highlight reel dunks. Hayward finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Portland Trail Blazers 122 - 117 Toronto Raptors

Damian Lillard scored 22 points and added 11 assists as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-117 Sunday night at Tampa.

CJ McCollum scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and had seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight road games.

Derrick Jones Jr. added 16 points for Portland. Robert Covington had 13 points and 12 rebounds, former Raptor Norman Powell had 13 points, Enes Kanter and Jusuf Nurkic each had 10.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet had 20 points, Chris Boucher had 18 points and 11 rebounds, former Trail Blazer Rodney Hood had 13 points and Stanley Johnson had 11.

The Raptors were without Kyle Lowry (sore right foot) and DeAndre' Bembry and Paul Watson Jr. (health and safety protocols).

The teams completed a trade on Thursday that sent Powell to Portland with Gary Trent Jr. and Hood going to Toronto.

The Trail Blazers, who trailed by as many as 11 points during the second quarter, outscored the Raptors 23-10 in the third quarter to lead by seven entering the fourth.

Orlando Magic 93 - 96 Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 96-93 win against the visiting Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Montrezl Harrell finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Markieff Morris totalled 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers.

LeBron James missed his fifth straight game with a high ankle sprain and the Lakers improved to 2-3 without their leader in scoring (25.4), rebounding (7.9) and assists (7.9).

Dwayne Bacon scored a career-high 26 points, Chuma Okeke scored 14 points and Mo Bamba had 11 points off the bench for the Magic.

R.J. Hampton, Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. made their team debuts off the bench for the Magic after they were acquired in trades on Thursday. Hampton scored 10 points, Carter finished with eight and Porter had five.

Atlanta Hawks 102 - 126 Denver Nuggets

JaMychal Green scored a season-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102.

Jamal Murray added 17 points, Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Will Barton scored 12 for Denver.

Aaron Gordon got the start and finished with 13 points in his Nuggets debut.

Gordon was acquired from Orlando on Thursday along with Gary Clark for Gary Harris and R.J. Hampton.

Trae Young had 21 points, seven assists and seven turnovers, Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points, John Collins added 11 and Clint Capela finished with 10 for Atlanta, which lost for just the third time in its last 12 games.