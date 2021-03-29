2021 NBA Draft to be held on July 29

With the modified NBA season scheduled to run deep into July, the league announced on Monday that the 2021 NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

The league also announced that the draft lottery will be held on June 22, with the NBA combine set for June 21-27.

The current NBA regular season runs to May 16, with the NBA Finals due to be completed by July 22.

The deadline for players to apply for early entry for this year's draft is May 30, and those who opt to withdraw from early entry must do so by July 19.

Setting the date roughly a month later that the traditional June NBA draft, the league has yet to determine whether the draft (with the first round televised in prime time) will be virtual or in-person, owing to the changing parameters surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft will be shown live on Sky Sports.