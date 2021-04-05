Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday agrees to four-year extension worth up to $160m

The Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160m on Sunday.

The team confirmed the extension in a press release. Holiday, 30, is averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds and a league-leading 1.8 steals in 38 games (35 starts) in his first season with the Bucks.

"Jrue is one of the top guards in the NBA and we are thrilled to sign him to this extension," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement.

1:46 Jrue Holiday scores 33 to help Bucks hold off big fourth-quarter comeback by Kings.

"Adding him to our team has made us better on both ends of the floor. He's an elite defender and an impactful offensive player with the ability to score, shoot and facilitate.

"Beyond basketball, Jrue and his wife Lauren have already demonstrated the real impact they're willing to make in our community through the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Fund."

Holiday's agent, Jason Glushon, confirmed the figures to multiple media outlets. The extension is for four years and $135m with bonuses that could boost the value to $160m.

The deal includes a player option for the fourth year in 2024-25, Glushon said.

He's the best defender in the league.



Those who know, know. pic.twitter.com/iy0TdTHBSJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 4, 2021

Milwaukee acquired the two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection from the New Orleans Pelicans in a four-team trade in November.

The Bucks traded away Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and two future draft pick swaps in the deal that also involved the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

A first-round selection (17th overall) by Philadelphia in 2009 and an All-Star in 2012-13, Holiday has averaged 15.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 751 career games (675 starts) with the 76ers (2009-13), Pelicans (2013-20) and Bucks.

He was voted the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year in 2019-20.

2:08 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings against the Milwaukee Bucks in Week 15 of the NBA.

"We are grateful for the time we've been able to spend learning about the Bucks organization, our team and the greater Milwaukee community," Jrue and Lauren Holiday said in a statement.

"We appreciate how Jon, Coach Bud (Mike Budenholzer) and the entire staff, along with our teammates and fans, have supported us since the trade to Milwaukee.

"We have a special group that wants to put in the work and compete for a championship every year.

"We look forward to working closely with our fans and the community, as well as continue to provide more opportunities and resources with our JLH Fund throughout Milwaukee. We're incredibly blessed to stay here, and we believe Milwaukee will be home for our family for many years to come."

The Bucks entered Sunday's action in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-17 record, two games back of co-leaders Philadelphia and the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee's top three players are now locked into long-term deals.

The Bucks gave two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year, $228.2m supermax extension in December, and re-signed two-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a five-year, $177.5m deal in July 2019.