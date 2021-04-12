Minneapolis teams postpone games in wake of Daunte Wright shooting

Monday's sporting events in Minnesota were postponed following the shooting of a Black man by a police officer.

The NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and host Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Red Sox-Minnesota Twins MLB game and the NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the St Louis Blues were all postponed due to civil unrest in the Minneapolis area.

On Sunday, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in suburban Brooklyn Center. The death prompted violent protests on Sunday and into Monday.

"The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight's game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed," the league said in a statement.

"The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time."

The contest was slated to serve as the second contest of a four-game homestand for the Timberwolves.

ESPN reported the game could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Nets are scheduled to visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, while the Timberwolves will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2021

The tragedy involving Wright occurred as the trial of former Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin continues in Minneapolis. Chauvin, who is white, is being tried for last May's death of George Floyd, a Black man.

Statement from the #Vikings on the senseless killing of Daunte Wright pic.twitter.com/7G6feIC6L7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2021

Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said the shooting of Wright was "accidental," and that the female officer meant to use a Taser and not her handgun.

NFL side Minnesota Vikings said in a statement on Tuesday: "We are heartbroken by the senseless killing of Daunte Wright.

"This avoidable situation is yet another tragic reminder of the drastic need for change in law enforcement training and police relations, specifically within the Black community.

"Our hearts go out to Mr Wright's family and friends and all those who are hurting in our community."