Michael Jordan to present Kobe Bryant for induction into Naismith Hall of Fame

The late Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant is part of the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame class; last year's enshrinement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic; ceremony to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on May 15

Thursday 15 April 2021 21:20, UK

Kobe Bryant smiles during the first half of Bryant&#39;s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles
Image: Kobe Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star

Michael Jordan will present the late Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame on May 15.

Bryant is part of the 2020 HOF class, but last year's enshrinement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bryant chose Jordan or his former Lakers coach, Phil Jackson, to be his presenter in 2017.

The Class of 2020 will be induced at the Enshrinement Ceremony to be held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Michael Jordan speaks at at a memorial celebration for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Image: Michael Jordan speaks at a memorial celebration for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Bryant died in January 2020 at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

He was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The other members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers, or their family members.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna pictured in 2017
Image: Bryant and his daughter Gianna pictured in 2017

The 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees and Presenters are as follows:

Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Granik ('13), Vlade Divac ('19)

Kobe Bryant, presented by Michael Jordan ('09)

Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning ('14), Dawn Staley ('13)

Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson ('09)

Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas ('00)

