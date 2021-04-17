Boston Celtics sign journeyman Jabari Parker

The Boston Celtics have added front-court depth with the signing of journeyman power forward Jabari Parker on a reported two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has previously played with five NBA teams and in 288 games over seven seasons has made 190 starts, averaging 14.8 points on 49.3 percent shooting while grabbing 5.7 rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game.

Parker was most recently at the Sacramento Kings, whom he joined on February 6, 2020 via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks but only managed nine games over two seasons and was waived on March 25.

The second pick overall in the 2014 draft has twice dealt with ACL tears in his right knee, hampering his ability to live up to his high draft status.

Parker has also previously spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics confirmed the deal meant Moritz Wagner, a trade-deadline acquisition three weeks ago, was waived to make room for Parker.

Parker, who needs to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols, would join Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams in vying for playing time behind starting power forward Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics are currently on a five game-winning run to sit tied for fourth in the Eastern Conference with the Atlanta Hawks at 30-26.