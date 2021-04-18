Jayson Tatum battles Stephen Curry, Boston Celtics take down Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry put up 47 points but it wasn't enough as Jayson Tatum matched him every step of the way with 44 to ensure the Boston Celtics edged past the Golden State Warriors 119 - 114 at the TD Garden.

Saturday night's NBA results Utah Jazz 115 - 127 Los Angeles Lakers (OT) Detroit Pistons 100 - 121 Washington Wizards Golden State Warriors 114 - 119 Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies 128 - 115 Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers 96 - 106 Chicago Bulls Phoenix Suns 85 - 111 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors 114 - 119 Boston Celtics

Tatum scored a driving hoop to break a tie with 48.8 seconds left, and Kemba Walker delivered the dagger with a 3-pointer 24 seconds later, allowing the Celtics to record their sixth straight win.

Tatum finished with a team-high 44 points, three fewer than Curry, who continued his week-long assault on the 3-point line with 11 more.

Curry, who turned his left ankle in the fourth quarter but never left the game, topped 32 points for a league-best 10th consecutive game and surpassed 40 for the third time in four games in the last six days.

Curry, the league leader in 3-pointers, went 11-for-19 from beyond the arc, giving him 10 or more three times in his six-day flurry.

Tatum shot 16-for-25 overall and 5-for-9 on threes en route to his second-highest point total of the season for the Celtics, who were coming off a 3-0 trip against Western heavyweights Denver, Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Walker finished with 26 points and Marcus Smart 16 for the Celtics. They combined for seven more 3-pointers, helping the Celtics nearly keep pace with the Warriors from beyond the arc, making 15 in 46 tries as compared to Golden State's 17 in 40.

Jabari Parker had 11 points off the bench in his Celtics debut and Payton Pritchard matched that total for the Celtics, who swept the two-game season series from the Warriors despite sitting out Jaylen Brown.

Utah Jazz 115 - 127 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column with a gutsy, 127-115 overtime victory over the visiting Utah Jazz.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 4-1 in overtime games this season. The Jazz dropped to 0-3 in overtime games this year.

Andre Drummond, who returned to the starting line-up after sitting out with a lingering right big toe contusion, topped the Lakers with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Dennis Schroder posted 25 points, eight assists and six boards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 25 points, hitting 5 of 12 from behind the arc.

With his fourth 3-pointer, Caldwell-Pope passed Eddie Jones for fifth all-time in team history in 3-pointers and finished the game with 490 for his Lakers career.

Playing against his old team, Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points. Ersan Ilyasova finished with 20 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Joe Ingles totaled 20 points and 14 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points.

Memphis Grizzlies 128 - 115 Milwaukee Bucks

Grayson Allen made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 128-115 victory over the host Milwaukee Bucks.

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and eight rebounds as the Grizzlies won for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Desmond Bane tallied 16 points and fellow reserve Xavier Tillman added 15 on 7 of 9 shooting for Memphis. Ja Morant had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Grizzlies improved to 2-0 on a seven-game road trip.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Milwaukee, which dropped its fourth straight home game.

Bryn Forbes scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday added 17 points and seven assists, Brook Lopez also scored 17 points and Khris Middleton had 16 points and 10 assists for the Bucks.

San Antonio Spurs 111 - 85 Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gay scored 19 points, and rookie Devin Vassell poured in a career-high 18 off the bench as the short-handed San Antonio Spurs swamped the Phoenix Suns 111-85 in the Valley of the Sun to emphatically snap a two-game losing streak.

The Spurs played without starters DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl and key reserve Patty Mills, all held out for rest in the second game of a home-road back-to-back. But the players San Antonio employed dominated the Suns, leading by 19 points at the half and by as many as 31 in the fourth quarter while rolling to the win.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points for San Antonio, with Dejounte Murray scoring 14, Drew Eubanks hitting for 13 points and taking a game-high 13 rebounds, and Derrick White tallying 12 for the Spurs.

Jevon Carter led Phoenix with 17 points while Devin Booker added 15 despite not playing in the fourth quarter because of the lopsided deficit. Cameron Payne hit for 12 for the Suns, who had a four-game winning streak stopped and were held to a season-low in points.

Detroit Pistons 100 - 121 Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer, pumped in 37 points and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four games by pounding the visiting Detroit Pistons, 121-100.

Ish Smith had 16 points and five assists off the bench, while Russell Westbrook supplied yet another triple-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have won six of their last seven games. Robin Lopez added 15 points and five rebounds as Washington won the season series 2-1.

Isaiah Stewart scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Pistons. Frank Jackson also scored 19 points and Josh Jackson contributed 17.

Cleveland Cavaliers 96 - 106 Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and added seven rebounds with five assists as the Chicago Bulls defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96.

Lauri Markkanen added 16 points off the bench as the Bulls' losing streak ended at five games.

Denzel Valentine scored 13 points off the bench and Patrick Williams had 12 points.

Darius Garland had 22 points and 12 assists for Cleveland. Collin Sexton also had 22 points, Kevin Love added 14, Isaac Okoro had 13 and Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulls were without Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols).