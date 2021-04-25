NBA round-up: Timberwolves shock Jazz while Giannis Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks past 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 17-point deficit to inflict a rare home defeat for the Utah Jazz while Giannis Antetokounmpo lifted his Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points with 12 rebounds as Minnesota shocked Utah, 101-96, in Salt Lake City.

Anthony Edwards contributed 23 points with nine boards, five steals and four assists, D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points, and Josh Okogie hit two clutch free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the upset for Minnesota.

THAT’S WHAT HE DOES pic.twitter.com/287yaLGLst — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 25, 2021

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points, but the Jazz did not have enough offense without injured All-Star Donovan Mitchell (sprained right ankle) as they suffered defeat for only the fourth time in 30 home games this season.

Though Utah jumped out to a 40-26 lead and seemed to be en route to an expected win over a team already eliminated from the playoffs, the Jazz only scored 18, 16 and 22 points over the next three quarters.

Philadelphia 76ers 94-132 Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo collected 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lift host Milwaukee over Philadelphia.

The Greek moved into second place in franchise history in points scored (12,023) passing Glenn Robinson (12,010). Antetokounmpo trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (14,211) for top honors on the Bucks.

Bobby Portis added 17 points, Bryn Forbes and Jordan Nwora each had 13 and Jrue Holiday had 12 points and four steals. Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo contributed 11 points each for the Bucks.

Toronto Raptors 103-120 New York Knicks

Julius Randle nailed 31 points and 10 rebounds as host New York extended its winning streak to nine games with a victory over Toronto.

It is the longest streak for the Knicks (34-27) since winning 13 straight in 2013.

RJ Barrett scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and collected 12 rebounds for New York. Derrick Rose added 19 points and seven assists and Reggie Bullock chipped in 16.

The Knicks shot 56.0 per cent, made 16 three-pointers and won their seventh straight home game, earning a standing ovation from the limited capacity crowd.

LA Lakers 93-108 Dallas Mavericks

Behind the nifty passing of Luka Doncic, hosts Dallas came from behind to knock off Los Angeles and tighten the Western Conference postseason picture.

Doncic finished with 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Dwight Powell posted a game-high 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting, and added nine rebounds.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 21 points and seven rebounds for Dallas.

LUUUUUUUKKAAAAAAAAA — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 25, 2021

After Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was forced out of the game due to a right ankle sprain, Ben McLemore was given his first start as a Laker and went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc, finishing with 20 points.

Anthony Davis played his second game since missing 20 with a right calf strain and tallied 17 points in 28 minutes. However, he shot just 5-for-19 from the field.

Houston Rockets 116-129 Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. established career bests of 39 points and eight three-pointers to help Denver cruise to a victory over visiting Houston.

Nikola Jokic recorded 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds as Denver (39-21) won for the 13th time in their past 16 games.

PJ Dozier scored a career-best 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting and JaMychal Green had 10 points for the Nuggets.

D.J. Wilson scored a career-best 25 points for Houston, who lost for the ninth time in the past 10 games and 36th in the last 40.

San Antonio Spurs 110-108 New Orleans Pelicans

DeMar DeRozan scored 11 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and San Antonio held off host New Orleans.

Derrick White added 22 points, Keldon Johnson had 14 and Dejounte Murray 11 as the ninth-place Spurs (30-29) increased their lead over 11th-place New Orleans (26-34) in the battle for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Zion Williamson had 33 points and 14 rebounds and Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram scored 24 each for the Pelicans.

Detroit Pistons 109-115 Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon bagged 26 points while Caris LeVert finished with 25 points to lead short-handed Indiana to a comeback win at home against Detroit.

Indiana won its second consecutive game overall and at home and pulled to within one game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 25 points, adding five rebounds and four assists and Mason Plumlee totaled 17 points and 21 rebounds as Detroit outrebounded Indiana 62-39 but still lost.

Chicago Bulls 101-106 Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 23 points while Jimmy Butler hit nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as hosts Miami held on for victory.

Miami led by as many as 24 points before Chicago cut its deficit to three points with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Bulls did not get any closer until a Coby White dunk with 15.8 seconds left cut Miami's lead to 103-101.

Chicago was led by Nikola Vucevic, who had 26 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a team-high six assists.

In 33 career games against Miami, he has 19 double-doubles, including eight out of the past nine. White added a game-high 31 points for the Bulls.

