New York Knicks maintain hot streak and Lakers return to winning ways despite LeBron James absence

It was a night for the superstars of the NBA to shine as Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony all enjoyed notable moments - but star billing goes to the New York Knicks who won for the twelfth time in their last 13 matches to continue their incredible run.

Anthony scored 14 points for Portland in defeat to Atlanta, which took him tenth in the illustrious list of NBA all-time top scorers, while Westbrook added a remarkable 32nd triple-double of the season for Washington in their win over Indiana.

Curry's ninth 40+ point haul of the season kept the Golden State Warriors post-season hopes alive, while Philadelphia moved ahead in the battle to finish as the top seed in the East.

1:42 Monday's Plays of the Night

Monday night's NBA results Orlando Magic 119 - 112 Detroit Pistons Indiana Pacers 141 - 154 Washington Wizards Golden State Warriors 123 - 108 New Orleans Pelicans Portland Trail Blazers 114 - 123 Atlanta Hawks Philadelphia 76ers 106 - 94 Chicago Bulls New York Knicks 118 - 104 Memphis Grizzlies San Antonio Spurs 99 -110 Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets 89 - 93 Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks 118 - 104 Memphis Grizzlies

Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added eight of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and the surging New York Knicks recorded a 118-104 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies.

New York (37-28) won for the 12th time in 13 games, a hot stretch that began with them overcoming a 13-point deficit to post a four-point overtime win over Memphis on April 9.

The Knicks improved to 2-0 on a six-game road trip and remained a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

brb watching this on repeat pic.twitter.com/buIASk5SAl — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 4, 2021

Randle finished 9 of 23 from the field but he sank five 3-pointers, including two in the final four minutes after Memphis got a 17-point deficit down to five. He also hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half.

RJ Barrett added 15, Reggie Bullock chipped in 13 and Elfrid Payton had 10 for the Knicks, who shot 50.6 percent from the floor and hit 14 of 27 3-point tries (51.9 percent).

Dillon Brooks led Memphis (32-32) with 25 points and Bane added 22 for the Grizzlies, whose miserable night was compounded when coach Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant were ejected in the final seconds as they slipped to a fourth defeat in five games that leaves them ninth in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets 89 - 93 Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers ground out a 93-89 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday at the Staples Center, ending a three-game losing streak and picking up just their second win in their last eight games

2:07 Highlights of the Denver Nuggets against the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 20 of the NBA.

Playing without their two primary distributors in LeBron James and Dennis Schroder, the Lakers played with renewed energy as Anthony Davis led the way with his best game since returning a week ago from a right calf strain, he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Davis came up with a key block at the end of the game on a Facundo Campazzo attempted 3-pointer to seal the win for the Nuggets.

With the victory, the Lakers (37-28) moved back into the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and a game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The loss ended Denver's five-game winning streak, as the Nuggets (43-22) dropped back into a tie with the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 3 seed in the West.

Alex Caruso, who started in place of Schroder, contributed 11 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker and Marc Gasol added 10 points apiece.

Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 32 points and nine rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 19 points. On the night he received his NBA championship ring for playing with the Lakers last season, JaVale McGee scored 10 points.

Philadelphia 76ers 106 - 94 Chicago Bulls

Tobias Harris recorded 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 106-94 victory over the host Chicago Bulls as they stretched their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to one game.

2:18 Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Chicago Bulls in Week 20 of the NBA.

Seth Curry scored 20 points as Philadelphia won a fifth straight game, while Ben Simmons registered 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, Danny Green added 14 points and four steals, and Joel Embiid had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for the 76ers.

Coby White recorded 23 points and five assists for the Bulls (26-39), who have lost four straight games and five of six.

Thaddeus Young tallied 13 points, Daniel Theis and Denzel Valentine added 11 apiece and Tomas Satoransky scored 10 for Chicago.

The Bulls were without standout Zach LaVine for the 11th straight game due to health and safety protocols. Nikola Vucevic (adductor) missed his second consecutive game.

Tuesday night NBA matches Phoenix Suns @ Cleveland Cavaliers Charlotte Hornets @ Detroit Pistons Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks Dallas Mavericks @ Miami Heat Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings @ Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors @ Los Angeles Clippers

Live NBA: Brooklyn @ Milwaukee 04.05 Wednesday 5th May 12:30am

Indiana Pacers 141- 154 Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook recorded his 32nd triple-double of the season with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and 24 assists to lead the host Washington Wizards to what could be a 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

2:03 Highlights of the Indiana Pacers against the Washington Wizards in Week 20 of the NBA.

Westbrook's assist total matched a franchise record and his career high.

The Wizards (30-35), who hold the 10th seed and final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in round, won for the 13th time in their past 16 games and pulled to within a half game of the Pacers (30-34) for ninth place and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams.

Washington pulled a full three games ahead of the 11th-place Toronto Raptors as well.

Domantas Sabonis scored 32 points and totaled 19 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pacers, while Caris LeVert had 33 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Russell Westbrook becomes the only player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 20+ REB and 20+ AST. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to have 1 such game. pic.twitter.com/8l31uFBJyh — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 4, 2021

But nine Wizards scored in double figures, including five reserves, and Washington outscored Indiana by a staggering 96-60 margin in the paint.

Rui Hachimura finished with 27 points and seven rebounds and Bradley Beal totalled 26 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Portland Trail Blazers 114 - 123 Atlanta Hawks

Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 53 points and 14 3-pointers to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 123-114 where Carmelo moved into the NBA's all-time scoring top 10.

2:03 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers against the Atlanta Hawks in Week 20 of the NBA.

Anthony scored 14 points and moved above Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, who had 27,313 points, to make the top 10. His total of 27,318 is now 91 points off ninth-placed Moses Malone (27,409).

However, it was all in vain for Anthony and the Blazers as the Hawks won their six straight home games and are 14-2 over their last 16 on their own court.

Gallinari came off the bench to score 28 points, hitting 7 of 10 on 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and two steals. Bogdanovic scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers - all in the first half - to fall one short of his career-best eight 3-pointers, set on April 11

With Carmelo Anthony passing Elvin Hayes for 10th on the all-time scoring list, we look back at Elvin’s unique combination of agility and strength as a scorer! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/MFA5jXsmi6 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 4, 2021

Atlanta (36-30) also got 21 points and 11 assists from Trae Young, and John Collins scored 15. Clint Capela notched his team-leading 44th double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Portland (36-29) got 33 points from Damian Lillard, who had six 3-pointers and eight assists. CJ McCollum added 20 points and Norman Powell scored 15.

Golden State Warriors 123 - 108 New Orleans Pelicans

Steph Curry had his NBA-best ninth 40-plus scoring game, finishing with 41 as the visiting Golden State Warriors bolstered their play-in chances with a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

2:12 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors against the New Orleans Pelicans in Week 20 of the NBA.

Curry scored 17 points as the Warriors dominated the first quarter and he answered every time the Pelicans got within striking distance, making 14-of-26 field goals, including 8-of-18 3-pointers.

Draymond Green added 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 26, Juan Toscano-Anderson had 14 points and Jordan Poole 11 for the Warriors.

The victory kept Golden State (33-32) ahead of 10th-place San Antonio and put the Pelicans (29-36) closer to elimination with seven games remaining.

The Warriors and Pelicans meet in a rematch Tuesday night in New Orleans which the Pelicans must win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Zion Williamson scored 32, Brandon Ingram added 19, Naji Marshall had 12, Eric Bledsoe scored 11 and Willy Hernangomez 10 for the Pelicans.

San Antonio Spurs 99 - 110 Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert amassed 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Utah Jazz defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-99 in Salt Lake City.

1:58 Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs against the Utah Jazz in Week 20 of the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points, Joe Ingles put up 13 with nine assists and Georges Niang contributed 11 to help Utah once again overcome the absence of injured All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

Utah (47-18) regained the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA, moving ahead of No. 2 Phoenix by a half-game with seven games remaining.

Steph ran a marathon on this possession 💥



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/QWbHJaQTZp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 4, 2021

DeMar DeRozan returned after taking a day off to rest to score 22 points for the Spurs (31-33), who lost in overtime to Philadelphia at home on Sunday night.

The Spurs visit the Jazz again on Wednesday but have now lost four in a row and remain in the 10th spot in the West, putting them in position to participate in the postseason play-in round.

Orlando Magic 119 - 112 Detroit Pistons

Mo Bamba reached career highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds off the bench as the Orlando Magic downed the host Detroit Pistons 119-112.

2:18 Highlights of the Orlando Magic against the Detroit Pistons in Week 20 of the NBA.

Chasson Randle supplied 18 points while R.J. Hampton contributed 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Ignas Brazdeikis tossed in 14 points as Orlando's bench scored 70 points.

Gary Harris and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points apiece as the Magic (21-44) moved two games ahead of Detroit (19-46), the Eastern Conference's last-place team.

Saddiq Bey's 26 points and nine rebounds topped the Pistons. Frank Jackson had 19 points off the bench, while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. Tyler Cook had a career-high 13 points and Isaiah Stewart added 10 with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack here