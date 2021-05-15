Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

WNBA round-up: Sabrina Ionescu buries winner for New York; Diana Taurasi also hits game-winner as Mercury rise to occasion

Coverage of a landmark 25th WNBA season begins on Saturday night as Chicago Sky visit Washington Mystics - live from 6pm on Sky Sports Mix; each team will play 32 games during the regular season, which is scheduled to end on September 19

Saturday 15 May 2021 08:22, UK

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts after making the game winning basket against the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Image: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) makes the game winning basket against the Indiana Fever

Sabrina Ionescu buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give the New York Liberty a dramatic 90-87 victory over the Indiana Fever in the WNBA season opener.

Ionescu scored New York's final eight points while playing in her first game since badly injuring her left ankle over nine months ago in the third contest of her rookie season. She recorded 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds on Friday.

"I'm just excited to get back playing and doing what I love," Ionescu said in a postgame interview on NBA TV. "This is what I love doing. The highs, the lows. This really pays off."

Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty on opening night. 1:57
Highlights of the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty on opening night

Betnijah Laney scored a game-high 30 points in her New York debut after being signed as a free agent in the offseason. Michaela Onyenwere added 18 points.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points and Teaira McCowan added 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Fever.

Trending

Sabrina Ionescu hit the dramatic game-winning three with less than one second to go as the New York Liberty edged out the Indiana Fever. 0:41
Sabrina Ionescu hit this dramatic game-winning three with less than one second to go...

Friday night's WNBA results

Dallas Wings 94-71 Los Angeles Sparks
Minnesota Lynx 75-77 Phoenix Mercury
Atlanta Dream 67-78 Connecticut Sun
Indiana Fever 87-90 New York Liberty

Minnesota Lynx 75-77 Phoenix Mercury

1:57
Highlights of the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx

Diana Taurasi scored 14 points, including a decisive 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left, as three-time WNBA champions Mercury defeated the Lynx.

The Lynx had a one-point lead and the ball before Brianna Turner made a steal and Taurasi, who had made just 2 of 12 shots, hit the game-winner.

Also See:

Diana Taurasi hit the crucial three-pointer in the closing stages as the Phoenix Mercury overcame the Minnesota Lynx. 0:24
Diana Taurasi hit the crucial three-pointer in the closing stages

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points, while Brittney Griner had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Turner finished with 13 points and 10 boards and Kia Nurse scored 10 points for Phoenix.

Aerial Powers scored 18 points, Kayla McBride and Crystal Dangerfield added 17 each and Sylvia Fowles had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota.

Dallas Wings 94-71 Los Angeles Sparks

Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks on opening night. 1:47
Highlights of the WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks

Allisha Gray scored 23 points and No 1 overall pick Charli Collier notched a double-double in her professional debut as the visiting Wings surged past the Sparks.

Collier, a 6-foot-5 forward from Texas, hit 4 of 6 shots for 11 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Wings, while Gray added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to her big scoring effort.

Arike Ogunbowale, the 2020 WNBA leading scorer, opened up the new campaign with 17 points in just 20 minutes.

Sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike led Los Angeles in scoring with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

But the Sparks shot a rough 35.9 per cent from the field and only managed 44 points in the final three quarters after a strong start.

Atlanta Dream 67-78 Connecticut Sun

Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream on opening night. 1:32
Highlights of the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream

Jonquel Jones, returning to the WNBA after opting out last season because of COVID-19, scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the first quarter in the Sun's season-opening win against the Dream.

Jones made 10 of 15 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range as a post player. She also had eight rebounds, contributing to Connecticut outrebounding Atlanta 42-26.

DeWanna Bonner added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Sun.

Courtney Williams and Odyssey Sims each had 14 points for Atlanta. Williams, who played with the Sun from 2016-19, was 2 for 4 from 3-point range and Sims, a free-agent pickup who played with the Minnesota Lynx last year, was 1 of 2 from that far.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here

Around Sky

Get More from Sky Cinema

Get Sky Sports