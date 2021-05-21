Superhero by name, superhero by game: The WNBA players doing a bad job of hiding their alter egos

The 25th WNBA season tipped off last week and it has already produced buzzer-beaters, thrills and upsets while the best players in the world have displayed their basketball superpowers.

Sometimes it feels like they do a great job of disguising their heroic qualities, whether it’s on-court talents or off-court activism, but some of the 144 that make up the 2021 season are less subtle when it comes to hiding their alter egos.

It’s pretty obvious by their names.

Aerial Powers

Gamers will be keen to pay attention to Powers as the last time the HyperX brand ambassador was fully healthy, she was contributing to the Washington Mystics WNBA Championship in 2019.

This year she is with an outside challenger for the 2021 title, the Minnesota Lynx, where her toughness while scrapping for loose balls and forcing opponents into mistakes will be appreciated by head coach Cheryl Reeve.

Aerial’s secret Powers are the ability to freeze her opponent while in the triple threat position and her patience after receiving a pass. It throws defenders off their rhythm, as they can’t decide whether to close out on a good three-point shooter or stay between her and the basket so she doesn’t drive into the mid-paint for a little floater over the help defense.

In the bubble, Powers was on track to have a career season, stepping up without Elena Delle Donne to average 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal before being struck by injury.

Decked out in Jordan gear this season, and being spotted in Zion Williamson’s new kicks, Powers scored 18 points in her first outing with the Lynx, and six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Her fitness will be one to watch, but if she can keep up, her talent should be on full show.

Crystal Dangerfield

At 5ft 5in, don't think for a moment that Dangerfield doesn't pose all sorts of threats on the court.

The point guard is fresh off a Rookie of the Year season with the Minnesota Lynx. She shocked the league by becoming the lowest draft pick to win the honour, being selected with the 16th overall pick just a few months earlier.

The Allen Iverson-esque sparkle when the ball is in Crystal’s hand is infectious and Dangerfield uses a combination of speed and fearlessness to attack the rim at will, floating teardrops over the top of physical bigs and beating quick guards down the floor. She'll crash into larger opponents at full speed then get back up like Deadpool, before running back down the court every time.

Her 16 points led the team in scoring last season, but with Sylvia Fowles back healthy for Minnesota, the addition of fellow superhero Aerial Powers and the expected return of Napheesa Collier from playing overseas this week, the Lynx will be less reliant on the small but fierce guard.

However, that also means she will be less of a focus defensively and poses a bigger threat to string together 20 and even 30-point games at the drop of a hat.

They might be a half step outside the top tier of title contenders, but with Dangerfield ready to turn on the jets and Cheryl Reeve’s coaching, the Lynx will be a threat.

Diamond DeShields

Nobody has the look of a superhero more than Diamond DeShields. Her top bun, headband and polarised on-court sunglasses combined with her long legs, wide wingspan, tight handle and graceful flight to the rim makes her look like a combination of Elastigirl and Cyclops.

The glasses are actually to help a medical condition called keratoconus, but like all great superheroes, she turned her weakness into a strength. Now she rocks the most badass look in the WNBA.

But it isn’t just her aesthetic. DeShields lives up to her name. She is tough, carving through opposing defenses with precision. She could become the crown jewel of the league - legend Cappie Pondexter previously told Beyond the W that Diamond has the chance to be the “Michael Jordan of the WNBA” - and she has the ability to defend as well as she can attack.

Her production was climbing during her first two years of her career but DeShields played through injury during the bubble and only managed half the season.

This year, she has the chance to learn from one of the best players in WNBA history.

The Chicago Sky have signed former champion, league MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker. They were already an outside contender to win it all with MVP candidate Courtney Vandersloot and the best shooter in the league Allie Quigley, but if DeShields can find her pre-injury form, the vision of Chicago lifting the championship at the end of the season will become clearer.

Sue Bird

The Three-Eyed Raven in Game of Thrones saw everything from history, will see everything in the future and can impact what is going on right now. The WNBA has the wizened Sue Bird, who has seen everything, can seemingly predict the future on court, and is impacting the league in so many ways today. She can tell stories about basketball that veterans of a similar age do not have the personality or knowledge to do so.

With four championships, Bird is one of the winningest players in league history and she has the chance to pick up a fifth on the Seattle Storm this season, who would also be the first back-to-back champions since the LA Sparks in 2001 and 2002.

Her legendary status is already secured. Her Hall of Fame career boasts averages of 12 points, five assists and two rebounds, hitting 39 per cent of her threes. At 40, her minutes and numbers are not what they were, but per 36 minutes she posted some of the best numbers of her career last year in the bubble.

She is still a calming presence for the Storm and can read what the team and the game needs better than anyone else in the league. Bird can still fly up the court thanks to a dedication to her body, nutrition and fitness in recent years, and if Seattle returns to the Finals, it’s hard to bet against her.

Natasha Cloud

There is no louder, prouder voice in the WNBA than Cloud.

On the court, her heavenly presence helped the Washington Mystics to a championship in 2019 while being the thunder who would not stop talking, yelling out defensive rotations and trash-talking. But she took last season off to campaign for social justice, against racism and for gun control reform.

She joined Chris Paul on his Social Change Fund, as well as the More Than A Vote initiative and her work in the local community of Washington DC helped her become recognised on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Her activism outside of the bubble promoting voter registration helped encourage the residents of Atlanta to elect Ralph Warnock, the city’s first Black Senator, which changed the outcome of the Senate and the balance of power in the USA.

She has also spoken up as an out member of the bisexual community and continues to stand up for the voiceless who don’t have the benefit of a platform.

For 2021, Cloud is going to be back on the court. She’s never been a huge scorer, but she can make it rain at different points during the game, and can strike lightning at times.

Cloud boasts one of the most clutch shots in WNBA history on her resumé, when she hit a turnaround mid-range shot so late in the release to avoid a defender that she was practically horizontal. Her all-around game fills so many holes for any roster that joins her on the court and she opened this season with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Cloud won’t blow you away but she will be the most important player on the court for a huge portion of the season if the Mystics want to get back to being a contender.