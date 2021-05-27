Please select your default edition
Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid overpower Washington Wizards as Philadelphia 76ers win in Game 2

By Field Level Media

Thursday 27 May 2021 08:11, UK

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Joel Embiid added 22 points and seven rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 series lead with a 120-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers&#39; Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot past Washington Wizards&#39; Davis Bertans (42) and Robin Lopez (15) during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) 2:37
Highlights of the second game in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris contributed 19 points and nine rebounds for the top-seeded Sixers. Furkan Korkmaz added 13 points and Matisse Thybulle registered five blocked shots and four steals off the bench. Seth Curry, however, limped to the locker room with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.

Philadelphia 76ers

Points Rebounds Assists
Tobias Harris 19 9 1
Danny Green 5 2 2
Joel Embiid 22 7 3
Seth Curry 9 0 3
Ben Simmons 22 9 8

Game 3 will be held Saturday at Washington.

Bradley Beal led the eighth-seeded Wizards with 33 points, while Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford added 11 each. Less than two minutes into the fourth,

Washington Wizards

Points Rebounds Assists
Rui Hachimura 11 7 1
Raul Neto 4 3 1
Daniel Gafford 11 6 1
Bradley Beal 33 4 3
Russell Westbrook 10 6 11

Westbrook (10 points, 11 assists) appeared to injure his right ankle and was helped to the locker room. Just as Westbrook went under the tunnel, a fan appeared to drop popcorn on Westbrook and he had to be restrained by Wizards personnel from confronting the fan.

Washington Wizards&#39; Russell Westbrook (4) is helped to the locker room after an injury during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) 0:47
Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook left their game against the Philadelphia 76ers early due to injury and lost his cool after having popcorn thrown at him as he made his way to the dressing room

Ish Smith chipped in with 10, but Davis Bertans went scoreless and fouled out. Beal paced the Wizards with 24 by the half and 17 coming in the second.

After the Sixers moved ahead 53-46, Beal made 1 of 2 free throws to pull Washington within six with 4:30 left in the second.

Philadelphia 76ers&#39; Ben Simmons, left, reacts after a dunk as Washington Wizards&#39; Ish Smith looks on during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) 2:01
Ben Simmons racked up 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Washington Wizards.

Harris scored in the lane with 2:02 remaining for a 61-54 Sixers advantage. Earlier in the quarter, Harris appeared to tweak his left ankle, but he returned soon after.

The Sixers were led by Harris and Simmons with 16 points apiece as they moved ahead 71-57 at halftime. They shot 62 percent from the field.

When Embiid dropped in his third 3-pointer, this time from the top of the key with 6:57 left in the third, the Sixers extended their advantage to 85-65.

The game became chippy early in the fourth after Bertans fouled Dwight Howard. Westbrook and Howard had words and Howard was given a technical foul.

Tyrese Maxey (10 points) gave the Sixers a spark as they pulled ahead by 24, 107-83, with 7:58 to go in the fourth.

