Los Angeles Clippers finally win at home to eliminate Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 after topsy-turvy series

The Los Angeles Clippers survived a 46-point performance from Luka Doncic to eliminate the Dallas Mavericks, 126 - 111, in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points along with 10 rebounds as the Clippers put up the most threes in Game 7 playoff history to defeat the Mavericks.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 23 points and joined Steph Curry as the only player to hit seven three-pointers in a Game 7.

Paul George added 22 points with 10 assists as the fourth-seeded Clippers advanced to the second round to face the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles also became the sixth team in NBA history to lose the first two games of a series at home and still advance.

2:45 Kawhi Leonard lead an impressive Clippers performance with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to beat the Mavericks in Game 7.

Los Angeles Clippers Points Rebounds Assists Kawhi Leonard 28 10 9 Marcus Morris 23 5 2 Nicolas Batum 11 7 5 Paul George 22 6 10 Terance Mann 13 5 1

Sunday's game was the first time in the series the home team came out with the victory, as well as being the first time in NBA history the road team won the first six games of a playoff series.

Luka Doncic scored 46 points with 14 assists in his first career Game 7 of a playoff series but was unable to carry the Mavericks across the finish line. Dallas lost to the Clippers in the first round for the second consecutive season.

Dallas Mavericks Points Rebounds Assists Dorian Finney-Smith 18 10 2 Kristaps Porzingis 16 11 1 Boban Marjanovic 14 10 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 11 3 1 Luka Doncic 46 7 14

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points with 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had two chances to close out the series. They lost at home 104-97 in Game 6 on Friday.

Trailing 81-76 with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter, the Clippers went on a 21-2 run to take a 97-83 lead, pushing the advantage to double digits for the first time in the game. They closed out the third quarter on an overall 24-4 run to take a 100-85 advantage.

2:08 Luka Doncic dropped 46 points, with 14 assists and seven rebounds in the Mavericks Game 7 loss to the Clippers.

Doncic was intent on getting to the second round when he scored 29 points in the first half on 10-of-14 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. But he had just six points in the decisive third quarter and did not make any of his 3-point attempts.

The Clippers pushed their advantage to as many as 19 at 106-87 with 9:20 remaining on a pair of Leonard free throws. The Mavericks made one last run, getting to within seven at 114-107 with 2:06 to play on a Doncic step-back 3-pointer.

Exhibit 426: Luka Doncic is good at basketball. pic.twitter.com/thXLwUPBiz — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) June 6, 2021

But Reggie Jackson answered with a 3-pointer for a 117-107 lead, which was quickly followed by a Marcus Morris corner three and the Clippers finished off the game and series from there.

Marcus Morris ices the game for the Clippers 🎯



Great find from Kawhi pic.twitter.com/pJBwNCSuLn — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) June 6, 2021

Jackson scored 15 points, while Terance Mann added 13 for the Clippers, who shot 50 percent from the field (41 of 82). Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard added 11 points each.

Boban Marjanovic scored 14 points for the Mavericks with 10 rebounds, while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 11 points.