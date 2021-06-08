New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau named NBA Coach of the Year for second time in career

The New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau was announced as the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year on Monday night.
It is the second such honour for Thibodeau, who also was named the league's top coach during the 2010-11 season with the Chicago Bulls. He is the first coach to win the award in his first season with two separate franchises.
What a season.— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 7, 2021
Congratulations to our leader, Tom Thibodeau, on being named the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/aXHXku4t2i
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams received two more first-place votes than Thibodeau (45-43) but lost 351-340 in total points. The 11-point margin was the smallest to separate first and second place since the points format started in 2002-03.
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder wound up in third place with 161 points and 10 first-place votes.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
The Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers got two first-place votes and took fourth place with 24 points. The Atlanta Hawks' Nate McMillan (12 points), the Brooklyn Nets' Steve Nash (seven points) and the Denver Nuggets' Michael Malone (five points) also appeared on ballots.
Trending
- Is Garner the long-term solution to Man Utd's midfield problems?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Why Wilder's former opponent became his trainer
- PSG close in on Donnarumma free transfer
- Carberry: No respect for Dowden comments on Robinson tweets
- Leicester, Celtic in talks over £18m Edouard deal
- Pick your England XI for opening Euro game
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
Coaches earned five points for every first-place vote, three points for every second-place vote and one point for every third-place vote.
Legendary company.— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 8, 2021
⁰
Coach Thibodeau becomes the third Knick coach to win Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/1yYjtPkW82
Thibodeau led the Knicks to a 41-31 record, which tied for the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks reached the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign but were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.
The announcement made Thibodeau the third Knicks coach to win the award. He joined Red Holzman (1969-70) and Pat Riley (1992-93).