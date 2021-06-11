Coby White: Chicago Bulls guard faces four-month recovery after left shoulder surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder on Thursday after an injury suffered at the weekend.
The team said White was hurt while "engaged in basketball activities away from the team" and will be re-evaluated in four months, throwing into question his status for training camp and the 2021/22 season opener.
Twenty-one-year-old White averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists while starting 54 of the 69 games he played in last season, his second in the NBA.
He started his final 18 games and averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 assists, while making close to 40 per cent of his three-pointers. White had what coach Billy Donovan last month described as an "up-and-down" sophomore season.
Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder today to repair damage from an injury sustained this past weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 10, 2021
He will be re-evaluated in four months.
The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final tournament play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.
Trending
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast
- England XI vs Croatia: Writers' verdicts
- Hearn: Logan Paul 'the winner' in Mayweather fight
- Euro 2020 - Your essential guide
- Man Utd in Pogba contract talks | Remain in Sancho negotiations
- James on England role: 'I've trained in three positions'
- How Haaland would transform Chelsea
- Shields survives onslaught to win by KO on MMA debut
- Mercedes plan change after Hamilton 'magic' mishap
The NBA told teams on Thursday that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on October 19.