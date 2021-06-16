Heatcheck podcast - Suns are champs if Nets aren't healthy and why the Mavs need to move Kristaps Porzingis

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

First up, Jaydee recaps some of the major talking points outside of the playoff bracket, including the news that experienced San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is interviewing for some of the vacant head coaching roles, the rumoured NBA expansion and, of course, Nikola Jokic's MVP award.

There is also a special shout out to a true Sudanese-British legend in Luol Deng, who was this week awarded an OBE in the Queen's birthday honours list.

NBA All-Star and former Team GB international Luol Deng has been awarded an OBE for his services to basketball 🏀@J_Dyer_Official congratulates the legend 🙌 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) June 15, 2021

After that, it's Hot or Not, where the discussion turns to Kevin Durant and whether he can handle the pressure with Kyrie Irving out due to an ankle sprain and James Harden just returning from an injury of his own.

We now, unequivocally, know the answer to that.

2:09 Kevin Durant scores 49 points, 10 assists and 17 rebounds in the Brooklyn Nets' Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA playoff semi-final

Then attentions turn to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of this season's playoffs. Mo thinks the team need to move their power forward Kristaps Porzingis, but explains why they shouldn't in fact do it this off-season.

4:48 Ovie Soko believes the Mavericks should trade Kristaps Porzingis for a player that can help Luka Doncic's game more, whilst Mo Mooncey feels they could trade for a selection of role players

This week's fan take is that the Phoenix Suns will be the title winners if Brooklyn can't stay healthy, an assertion Ovie is only too happy to agree with. Meanwhile, three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong advises caution, the wise old head that he is.

5:30 Suns fan Ovie Soko believes Phoenix can win the NBA title this season if the Nets can't field their Big 3

In Off the Court, Mo takes an in-depth look on John Collins' contract situation given that the Atlanta Hawks' forward could leave the franchise this summer despite quietly starring during their underdog run in the playoffs.

3:11 Mo Mooncey looks at free agent John Collins' options at the end of the season

All that and plenty more on the latest episode of Heatcheck, which you can watch in full on YouTube here.