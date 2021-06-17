Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks head coach

The Dallas Mavericks have confirmed that Rick Carlisle has stepped down from his role as head coach after 13 years in charge.

Carlisle, who had two years remaining on his contract, led Dallas to an NBA title in 2011.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban released a statement confirming Carlisle's departure, shortly after the coach had given his own statement to ESPN.

"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks," Carlisle wrote. "This was solely my decision."

He added, "Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

Carlisle, 61, compiled a record of 555-478 in 13 seasons as the Mavs' coach from 2008-21. He coached two seasons with the Detroit Pistons (2001-03) and four with the Indiana Pacers (2003-07) and also served as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana. His all-time win-loss record as a head coach is 836-689.

"Rick informed me today about his decision to step down as head coach," Cuban said. "On top of being a tremendous basketball coach, he was also a friend and a confidant.

"Rick helped us bring the O'Brien Trophy to Dallas and those are memories I will always cherish.

"I want to thank Rick for all he gave this franchise and this city. We wish him all the best."

Dallas lost its first-round Western Conference playoff series to the L.A. Clippers in seven games after taking leads of 2-0 and 3-2 earlier in the series.

The Mavericks were the No. 5 seed in the conference after a 42-30 regular-season finish. Star forward Luka Doncic turned in another stellar season and was named to his second straight All-NBA first team.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they "mutually agreed to part ways" with president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson, who served in that capacity for 24 seasons.

ESPN and The Athletic reported that Nelson was rankled by the ever-growing influence of the team's director of quantitative research and development, Haralabos "Bob" Voulgaris. Doncic is eligible for a max contract extension this offseason and described the Nelson move as "tough."