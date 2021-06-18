Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Boston Celtics trade Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown

Brad Stevens' first deal as Boston Celtics president sees the team reacquire center Al Horford, with Kemba Walker moving to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with the 16th pick in this year's draft

Friday 18 June 2021 16:53, UK

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) laughs as he takes the ball up court during the second quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The Celtics are sending guard Kemba Walker and their 2021 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Brad Stevens' first move in charge of Boston's front office, ESPN reported on Friday.

The Celtics also will trade a second-round pick in 2025 as part of the package for veteran forward Al Horford, young 7-footer Moses Brown and a second-round draft pick in 2023.

The Celtics acquired Walker from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade on July 6, 2019, that also sent Terry Rozier to Charlotte. In addition, the two teams swapped second-round draft picks. Before the trade, Walker signed a four-year, $140.8m max contract with the Hornets -- with half still due to him.

Walker struggled with injuries, primarily to his left knee, throughout the 2020-21 season. He was limited to 43 regular-season games and missed the final two games of the Celtics' loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 119-112 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Image: Former Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford, who played for the Celtics between 2016-2019

The trade sends the 35-year-old Horford back to Boston, where he played from 2016-19. He was a healthy scratch for Oklahoma City the final 28 games of the season and has two years and $53.5m remaining on his contract.

Trending

Walker, 31, is a four-time All-Star. In 704 career games (659 starts) with the Hornets and Celtics, the point guard has averaged 19.9 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. In his two seasons in Boston, he was close to hitting those numbers with 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Horford is entering his 14th NBA season. He has played with the Atlanta Hawks (2007-16), Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Thunder (2020-21).

Also See:

In 881 career games (871 starts), Horford has career averages of 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Brown, 21, played 43 games with the Thunder last season. The 7-foot-2 center averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. He signed a team-friendly four-year, $6.79m deal with the Thunder in March.

Oklahoma City now has three first-round picks in the 2021 draft: No. 16, No. 18 (acquired from the Miami Heat) and their own, which will be determined in the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports