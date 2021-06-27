WNBA: New York Liberty crush Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings beat shorthanded Washington Mystics

Sami Whitcomb scored 22 of her 30 points in the first half and Betnijah Laney contributed 28 points and six assists to lead the New York Liberty a 101-78 victory over the host Atlanta Dream.

New York Liberty 101 - 78 Atlanta Dream

1:51 Highlights of the regular season game between New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty (8-8) avenged an overtime loss at home May 27 against Atlanta (5-9).

The Dream, who were led by Chennedy Carter's 24 points Saturday, have lost seven of their last eight games.

Cheyenne Parker had 14 points and Courtney Williams finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for Atlanta.

Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Liberty.

Saturday's game included the WNBA's team leader in steals (Dream, 10.1 per game) against the team with the most turnovers per game (Liberty, 17.1). New York finished with 19 turnovers and Atlanta tallied 13 steals, but the Liberty outrebounded the Dream 36-25 behind Kylee Shook's game-high 11 rebounds.

The Liberty also made 13 shots from 3-point range, including a 7-of-12 performance by Whitcomb.

2:05 New York Liberty's Sami Whitcomb scored a career-high 30 points against Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, including seven three-pointers.

Whitcomb was 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half helping the Liberty take a 43-40 at halftime. She persevered after having three fouls by halftime.

Carter and Parker were a productive inside-outside combination from the start, teaming for 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field in the first half.

New York led by as many as nine points in the second quarter before Atlanta later went on an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 42-40, capped by a 3-point play by Carter with 8.7 seconds left.

A 9-0 run by New York opened a 58-46 lead with 5:29 left in the third quarter. Onyenwere had five of the points and Shook four in that stretch.

After the Dream cut the lead to 62-58 with 1:47 left in the third quarter, the Liberty scored the last seven points of the period to pull away. Onyenwere led New York with nine points in the quarter.

Atlanta played its second game without guard Tiffany Hayes, who is out four to six weeks because of a grade 2 MCL tear in her right knee. Hayes is averaging a team-high 17.6 points a game.

The teams play each other again Tuesday at Atlanta.

Washington Mystics 74 - 85 Dallas Wings

2:05 Highlights of the regular season game between the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points, 16 of them in the first half Saturday evening, to lead the Dallas Wings to an 85-74 win over the short-handed Washington Mystics in Arlington, Texas.

The Wings led throughout, were up by 11 points heading to the fourth quarter and fended off a late parry by Washington to secure the victory down the stretch. It was Dallas' third win in its past four outings.

Allisha Gray scored 14 points off the bench for Dallas (8-8), with Satou Sabally recording 12 points and taking eight rebounds, and Isabelle Harrison scoring 10 points.

The Mystics were never closer than five points in this game after the first three minutes. Tina Charles, the WNBA's leading scorer, had 27 and 10 rebounds to lead Washington (7-8). Leilani Mitchell added 14 points and Ariel Atkins had 11 for the Mystics.

The Wings rolled out to 16-5 lead over the first four and a half minutes of the game before Washington pulled to within 22-14 by the end of the first quarter.

Dallas pushed its advantage to 46-30 at halftime, outshooting the Mystics 45.2 percent to 35.1 percent, outrebounding the visitors 25-14 and hitting on 6 of its 14 3-pointers in the half.

Ogunbowale racked up 16 points before halftime, marking a team-record 53rd consecutive game that she's scored in double figures, a statistic that leads the league.

Charles paced the Mystics with 10 points and 5 rebounds over the first 20 minutes.

The Mystics were at their best in the middle of the third quarter, drawing to as close as 57-52 after Charles hook shot with 3:33 to play in the period. But Dallas was again up to the task, extending the lead to 66-55 when Mabrey hit a 3-point shot with 36.3 seconds left in the quarter.

Washington, playing the third of a three-game road trip, had just nine available players.