NBA Finals: Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges inspire Phoenix Suns in Game 2 win, 2-0 lead over Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a historic 42 point, 12 rebound performance but it was not enough as the Phoenix Suns took Game 2, 118 - 108, to go 2-0 up in the NBA Finals.
Devin Booker hit seven of his team's postseason-franchise-record 20 three-pointers while scoring 31 points as the Suns overcame a playoff-career-best performance by Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo.
The Phoenix Suns came out on top in Game 2 but what an incredible performance from Giannis.— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 9, 2021
42 PTS
20 PTS in 3RD Q (most in a Finals quarter since MJ)
15-22 (68% FG)
12 REB
4 AST
3 BLK
Just nine days on from his knee injury. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/wkPlSa2cDV
Seeking the first NBA title in their 53-year history, the Suns will hit the road as the scene shifts to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Wednesday night, both live on Sky Sports.
En route to their eighth win in 10 home games this postseason, the Suns grabbed an 11-point half-time lead and kept the Bucks at arm's length throughout the final 24 minutes.
Milwaukee got as close as 93-88 after a Brook Lopez layup with 8:45 to play, but Deandre Ayton turned a Chris Paul assist into a layup and Booker bombed in a three-pointer to quickly extend the margin into double figures again.
Trending
- Fury vs Wilder trilogy set to be postponed
- Tebas: Man City signing Messi would be 'financial doping'
- Bank holiday after Euros? PM coy on Monday celebration
- England charged over fan use of laser pointer
- Denmark boss Hjulmand 'bitter' over penalty call
- Hurst: Nonsense I wouldn't want England to win
- 'Haye realises that Chisora is going to be KO'd'
- Verratti: Sterling pen 'generous'; final will be 'an epic'
- Merson says: Brave Southgate has done it his way
- Chelsea's Giroud close to AC Milan move
Booker connected on another three-pointer to make it a 13-point lead, but the Bucks would not go away. Jrue Holiday and Antetokounmpo did all the scoring in a 7-0 burst that got Milwaukee back within 103-97 with 5:15 to go, but this time it was Paul who hit the rally-killing hoop, a three-pointer that pushed the advantage back to nine.
The Bucks, who also fell behind the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 on the road before winning the Eastern Conference semi-final series in seven games, never got closer than eight in the final four minutes.
Make that 7 threes and 31 points for Booker... pic.twitter.com/IJqZOKzMD8— Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 9, 2021
Booker's 31 points came on 12-for-25 shooting overall and 7-for-12 from three-point range.
With Paul, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder hitting three three-pointers apiece, the Suns went 20-for-40 from beyond the arc, outscoring the Bucks 60-27 from deep.
Phoenix Suns
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Jae Crowder
|11
|10
|3
|Mikal Bridges
|27
|7
|1
|Deandre Ayton
|10
|11
|4
|Devin Booker
|31
|5
|6
|Chris Paul
|23
|4
|8
Bridges finished with 27 points - a new playoff career-high - while hitting all eight of his free throws and hauling down seven rebounds.
Paul followed a dominant Game 1 performance with 23 points for the Suns, who overcame 18 Bucks offensive boards and 23-14 disparity in free-throw attempts to gain their third straight 2-0 advantage in the postseason.
Crowder (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Ayton (10 points, 11 rebounds) made it five Suns starters with double-figure points.
Antetokounmpo, who also found time for a game-high 12 rebounds, scored 20 of his 42 points in the third quarter and 30 in the second half. It was not enough for a team that was outshot 48.9 per cent to 45.2 per cent from the field.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 20 third-quarter points tonight are the most in an NBA Finals quarter since Michael Jordan on June 16, 1993 (22 points in 2Q). pic.twitter.com/sL1SdJLjGe— NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 9, 2021
The 42 points were one more than his previous postseason-high, which he set in the first round in 2019 at Detroit.
Holiday totalled 17 points, Pat Connaughton 14 and Khris Middleton 11 for the Bucks, who have gone 7-1 at home in the postseason.
Milwaukee Bucks
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|42
|12
|4
|PJ Tucker
|7
|5
|1
|Brook Lopez
|8
|9
|0
|Khris Middleton
|11
|6
|8
|Jrue Holiday
|17
|5
|7
Seeking to avoid the type of start that saw them never hold a lead over the final 40 minutes of Game 1, the Bucks led by as many as nine in the first half Thursday before eventually getting buried in a barrage of Suns three-pointers.
Phoenix had 11 in the first half - matching its number of two-pointers. Crowder and Bridges each hit a trey a 15-4 run over the final 4:39 of the second quarter that turned a 41-all tie into a 56-45 advantage.