NBA Finals: Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges inspire Phoenix Suns in Game 2 win, 2-0 lead over Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a historic 42 point, 12 rebound performance but it was not enough as the Phoenix Suns took Game 2, 118 - 108, to go 2-0 up in the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker hit seven of his team's postseason-franchise-record 20 three-pointers while scoring 31 points as the Suns overcame a playoff-career-best performance by Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo.

The Phoenix Suns came out on top in Game 2 but what an incredible performance from Giannis.



Just nine days on from his knee injury. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/wkPlSa2cDV — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 9, 2021

Seeking the first NBA title in their 53-year history, the Suns will hit the road as the scene shifts to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Wednesday night, both live on Sky Sports.

En route to their eighth win in 10 home games this postseason, the Suns grabbed an 11-point half-time lead and kept the Bucks at arm's length throughout the final 24 minutes.

Milwaukee got as close as 93-88 after a Brook Lopez layup with 8:45 to play, but Deandre Ayton turned a Chris Paul assist into a layup and Booker bombed in a three-pointer to quickly extend the margin into double figures again.

Booker connected on another three-pointer to make it a 13-point lead, but the Bucks would not go away. Jrue Holiday and Antetokounmpo did all the scoring in a 7-0 burst that got Milwaukee back within 103-97 with 5:15 to go, but this time it was Paul who hit the rally-killing hoop, a three-pointer that pushed the advantage back to nine.

The Bucks, who also fell behind the Brooklyn Nets 2-0 on the road before winning the Eastern Conference semi-final series in seven games, never got closer than eight in the final four minutes.

Make that 7 threes and 31 points for Booker... pic.twitter.com/IJqZOKzMD8 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) July 9, 2021

Booker's 31 points came on 12-for-25 shooting overall and 7-for-12 from three-point range.

With Paul, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder hitting three three-pointers apiece, the Suns went 20-for-40 from beyond the arc, outscoring the Bucks 60-27 from deep.

Phoenix Suns Points Rebounds Assists Jae Crowder 11 10 3 Mikal Bridges 27 7 1 Deandre Ayton 10 11 4 Devin Booker 31 5 6 Chris Paul 23 4 8

Bridges finished with 27 points - a new playoff career-high - while hitting all eight of his free throws and hauling down seven rebounds.

Paul followed a dominant Game 1 performance with 23 points for the Suns, who overcame 18 Bucks offensive boards and 23-14 disparity in free-throw attempts to gain their third straight 2-0 advantage in the postseason.

Crowder (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Ayton (10 points, 11 rebounds) made it five Suns starters with double-figure points.

Antetokounmpo, who also found time for a game-high 12 rebounds, scored 20 of his 42 points in the third quarter and 30 in the second half. It was not enough for a team that was outshot 48.9 per cent to 45.2 per cent from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 20 third-quarter points tonight are the most in an NBA Finals quarter since Michael Jordan on June 16, 1993 (22 points in 2Q). pic.twitter.com/sL1SdJLjGe — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 9, 2021

The 42 points were one more than his previous postseason-high, which he set in the first round in 2019 at Detroit.

Holiday totalled 17 points, Pat Connaughton 14 and Khris Middleton 11 for the Bucks, who have gone 7-1 at home in the postseason.

Milwaukee Bucks Points Rebounds Assists Giannis Antetokounmpo 42 12 4 PJ Tucker 7 5 1 Brook Lopez 8 9 0 Khris Middleton 11 6 8 Jrue Holiday 17 5 7

Seeking to avoid the type of start that saw them never hold a lead over the final 40 minutes of Game 1, the Bucks led by as many as nine in the first half Thursday before eventually getting buried in a barrage of Suns three-pointers.

Phoenix had 11 in the first half - matching its number of two-pointers. Crowder and Bridges each hit a trey a 15-4 run over the final 4:39 of the second quarter that turned a 41-all tie into a 56-45 advantage.