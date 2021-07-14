Please select your default edition
Kawhi Leonard: Los Angeles Clippers forward undergoes surgery on partially torn ACL

Leonard was injured in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Utah Jazz; he missed the rest of the Clippers' postseason, including the entirety of the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns

Wednesday 14 July 2021 06:38, UK

Kawhi Leonard (AP)
Image: Kawhi Leonard was averaging more than 30 points per game during the playoffs before getting injured

The Los Angeles Clippers said star forward Kawhi Leonard underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

There is no timetable for Leonard's return, the team said.

Leonard, 30, was injured in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. Los Angeles called it a knee sprain but reportedly feared that the injury involved his ACL.

He missed the rest of the Clippers' postseason, including the entirety of the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns.

Image: Leonard has a player option for the 2021-22 season.

The Clippers, the No. 4 seed in the West, fell short of the Finals for the second straight season since acquiring Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard, the two-time Finals MVP, who has won championships with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, scored 30.4 points and grabbed 7.7 rebounds per contest in 11 playoff games before his injury.

In 52 regular-season appearances, Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists per game.

Leonard has a player option for the 2021-22 season.

