Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors guard signs four-year $215m contract extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry to a four-year, $215 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to US reports.
The deal, first reported by ESPN, makes the three-time champ the first player in history to sign two contracts worth more than $200 million, according to Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Basketball.
The 33-year-old Curry's current contract is set to expire next summer, which means this extension will tie him to the Warriors through 2026.
The 12-year veteran recorded another stellar season in 2021, winning his second scoring title (32.0 points per game), earning first-team All-NBA for the fourth time and making his seventh appearance in the NBA All-Star Game.
Taken No. 7 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Davidson by Golden State, Curry boasts career averages of 24.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting (43.3 percent from behind the arc), 4.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 762 games.
