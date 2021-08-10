Luka Doncic: Dallas Mavericks guard agrees to five-year, $207m supermax rookie contract extension

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has agreed to terms on a five-year, $207m (£149.5m) supermax rookie extension, according to multiple US media outlets.

The Mavericks announced they will hold a news conference on Tuesday in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Doncic and agent Bill Duffy, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd are expected to participate.

Doncic, 22, is eligible for the designated rookie max extension since he has been voted first-team All-NBA on two occasions.

"Today is a dream come true," Doncic told ESPN in a statement. "The game of basketball has given me so much and has taken me to so many amazing places.

"I am humbled and excited to remain in Dallas as part of the Mavericks and appreciate the support of my fans.

Image: Doncic helped the Mavericks to the playoffs last season, where they lost in the first round

"Along with this new contract, I am also happy to announce that I am increasing my efforts and focusing on expanding The Luka Doncic Foundation.

"My foundation is an international non-profit that will give back to places that mean so much to me like my home country of Slovenia, as well as the communities in North Texas.

"[I am] happy to share [that] in partnership with 2K Foundations we are unveiling two basketball courts here in Slovenia soon. We are refurbishing my childhood courts where I learned and practiced the game.

"The opportunity for kids to play on the same courts and pursue the same dreams I had is something I'm excited about."

The two-time All-NBA pick and 2019 Rookie of the Year has averaged 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 199 games (all starts) for the Mavericks over his first three NBA seasons.

He was taken No 3 overall in the 2018 draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who then flipped him to Dallas for Trae Young and a 2019 first-round pick (Cam Reddish).

The Mavericks finished first in the Southwest Division this past season but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games.

Doncic averaged 35.7 points, 10.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds in the series.