Derrick Rose re-signs for New York Knicks

Rose, a veteran star point guard, returns to the Big Apple and New York Knicks' president Leon Rose hailed him as a "great player and an extension of Coach Thibodeau" on the court

Thursday 19 August 2021 11:44, UK

New York Knicks&#39; Derrick Rose celebrates late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in New York. The Knicks won 101-92.(Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)
Image: Derrick Rose helped New York reach the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013

The New York Knicks have re-signed their veteran star point guard Derrick Rose.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, however ESPN previously reported that it is a three-year, $43m contract.

Rose averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists over 35 games [three starts] with the Knicks, after being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons on February 8. He helped guide the Knicks to a 24-11 record in the games he played.

"Derrick's arrival last season played a major role in our team's success and the culture we instilled," the Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement.

"He continues to be a great player and teammate and is an extension of Coach Thibodeau on the court. We look forward to him being a key piece of our team moving forward."

Rose has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game over 13 seasons for five different teams. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft and league MVP following the 2010-11 season.

