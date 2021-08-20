WNBA: Nneka Ogwumike's putback game-winner helps Los Angeles Sparks see off Atlanta Dream

Nneka Ogwumike came up with a last-ditch game-winner to lead the Los Angeles Sparks past the Atlanta Dream, while DeWanna Bonner starred for the Connecticut Sun in their victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Brittney Griner's double-double also inspired the Phoenix Mercury to a win over the Washington Mystics, during which Diana Taurasi edged closer towards the 2,000 assists.

Thursday night's WNBA action Atlanta Dream 64-66 Los Angeles Sparks Minnesota Lynx 71-82 Connecticut Sun Washington Mystics 64-77 Phoenix Mercury

Atlanta Dream 64-66 Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike had a putback of a missed 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to help the Sparks edge the Dream 66-64.

Atlanta made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions by Aari McDonald and Crystal Bradford to tie it at 64 with 25.6 left. Kristi Toliver dribbled down the clock and attempted a long 3-pointer that hit off the back and front of the rim, before Ogwumike grabbed the rebound in traffic and ignored the inadvertent shot-clock buzzer to put it off the glass and in.

Ogwumike finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Los Angeles (9-13). Toliver and Amanda Zahui B. each added 10 points, the former passing Mwadi Mabika to become Los Angeles leader in made 3-pointers with 399.

Los Angeles led by 17 points in the second half, but went scoreless for four minutes in the fourth quarter as Atlanta pulled within 62-58.

Courtney Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Atlanta (6-16). McDonald scored all 15 of her points in the second half.

On Tuesday, Toliver forced overtime with Atlanta on a last-second jumper and the Sparks pulled away for an 85-80 win.

Minnesota Lynx 71-82 Connecticut Sun

DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-71.

Bonner made 10 of 11 free throws and Connecticut went 23 for 25 from the line to help reach 30 points for the first time this season. It was her fifth double-double.

Jonquel Jones added 20 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (17-6) despite being in foul trouble. The Sun turned it over 17 times but outrebounded the Lynx 31-23.

Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota (13-9) with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and Napheesa Collier scored 11.

Connecticut continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday against Las Vegas in a battle for sole possession of first place. Minnesota lost back-to-back games against Connecticut following an eight-game winning streak.

Washington Mystics 64-77 Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner had 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 77-64.

Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half, started the second half on a 21-5 run with eight points apiece from Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith to build a 60-49 lead.

Washington were held to just four points through the opening eight minutes of the fourth quarter. Diggins-Smith finished with 17 points for Phoenix (12-10) and Brianna Turner grabbed 14 rebounds having been questionable to play after injuring her ankle in the last game. Diana Taurasi had six points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Taurasi needs two assists to join four others in WNBA history with 2,000. Tina Charles scored 17 points for Washington (8-13). Charles passed Sue Bird (6,490) for sixth on the WNBA career scoring list. Cappie Pondexter is fifth with 6,811 points.