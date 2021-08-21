WNBA round-up: Danielle Robinson steps up with game-winner for Indiana Fever

Danielle Robinson scored 18 points and delivered the game-winning three-point play to lift Indiana Fever to an 83-81 win over the Dallas Wings.

Within a full-strength Seattle Storm side, Jewell Loyd produced a game-high 29 points and Breanna Stewart registered a double-double in her first regular-season game after the Olympic break, as Seattle beat host New York Liberty 99-83.

Danielle Robinson scored 18 points and delivered the game-winning three-point play with 7.2 seconds to play to lift the visiting, shorthanded Indiana Fever to an 83-81 win over the Dallas Wings.

The Wings led by as many as a dozen in the first half before Indiana tied the game midway through the third quarter. After Dallas had pushed its lead to seven points, the Fever countered with an 8-1 run to pull within 81-80 on a Robinson layup with 1:06 to play.

After an empty Dallas possession, Robinson dribbled down the clock and drove the lane for a three-point play for the decisive basket and free throw.

Indiana (5-18) had only seven players available and six of them scored in double figures. The Fever got 16 points from Emma Cannon, who made her first start of the season.

Kelsey Mitchell dropped in 14 points, Lindsay Allen scored 13 and Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians added 11 each.

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and is now 2-10 on the road this season. Tiffany Mitchell, the team's second-leading scorer, was among those out because of the game because of injuries.

Image: Isabelle Harrison stepped up for the Dallas Wings

Isabelle Harrison scored a season-high 22 points for Dallas (10-14), which was dropped two of its three games since returning from the Olympic break. Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Dallas trailed 17-15 with 2:50 to play in the first quarter but finished the period with an 11-0 run that granted it a 26-17 lead after 10 minutes of play.

The Wings led by as many as 12 points but Indiana roared back in the second quarter, pulling to within 48-45 at half-time.

Mabrey and Harrison each had 11 points to lead Dallas after two periods. Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 12 points at the half, with Allen adding 11 for Indiana.

The Fever eventually tied the game at 57 at the 4:16 mark of the third quarter before Dallas regained its stride, leading 70-65 heading to the final period.

Image: Jewell Loyd delivered 29 points for Seattle on the night

The Seattle Storm returned to full strength, meaning that they also returned to winning ways.

Jewell Loyd produced a game-high 29 points and Breanna Stewart registered a double-double in her first regular-season game after the Olympic break as Seattle blew open a tight game late in the third quarter, beating the host New York Liberty 99-83.

Stewart finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Storm improved to 17-7. Sue Bird netted 10 points and dished out six assists. Both sat out the last two games for rest after the Olympics.

Jordin Canada and Ezi Magbegor also scored 10 points apiece for Seattle, which canned 48.5 per cent of their field goals, including 14 of 26 on 3-pointers.

The Storm hit all 19 free throws and earned a 41-29 advantage on the boards.

New York (11-13) got 26 points and eight assists from Sami Whitcomb, who connected on five 3-pointers. Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, while Natasha Howard contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Liberty's leading scorer, Betnijah Laney, managed only nine points on 3 of 12 shooting. New York made just 38.6 per cent of its field goals.

The key to the game was the last 2:11 of the third quarter. After Ionescu sank two foul shots to pull the Liberty within 66-63, Seattle ripped off 10 straight points.

Canada started the run with a 19-footer. Stewart converted a layup, one free throw and a 17-foot jumper for five straight points. Loyd capped the run with three foul shots for a 76-63 lead after three quarters, and Seattle never looked back.

The Liberty, who defeated Seattle 83-79 on Wednesday, raced out to a 30-23 advantage after the first quarter and held a 47-46 lead at halftime. Whitcomb poured in 18 of her 26 points in the first half on 6 of 9 shooting.