Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets still unclear on vaccination intentions of star guard after missed practice

Kyrie Irving missed Tuesday's training with the Brooklyn Nets due to New York's vaccine mandate and the franchise remains unclear on his intentions to get vaccinated, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There had been previous optimism that Irving would get vaccinated and fulfil local governmental mandates allowing him to practice and play in New York this season, but the player's continued resistance to vaccination has the Nets preparing for the possibility that they will be without him for home training sessions and games for the foreseeable future.

New York has a mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for athletes who play or train in the city.

If Irving remains unvaccinated, the Nets could soon be faced with a decision on whether they'll allow Irving to come and go with the team in and out of New York - or just keep him side-lined all together, ESPN reports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player When asked about Kyrie Irving's current status, Kevin Durant said he wasn't concerned and 'trusted' Irving

After Irving missed training on Tuesday in Brooklyn, Nets coach Steve Nash said the team will not consider relocating sessions outside New York to accommodate him. The team will be away from home for only one day during the rest of the preseason - on Monday for a game in Philadelphia.

"We support him, we're here for him. When things change and there's a resolution, we're here for him," Nash said.

Irving could lose approximately $380,000 for every home game he misses under an agreement between the NBA and the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association), according to Wojnarowski. That could come as soon as Friday, when the Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving, 29, is under contract for $35.3 million in 2021-22 and has a $36.5 million player option on his deal for the 2022-23 season.

Irving has not said if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, asking for privacy when pressed about his status during the team's media day on September 27. He was not with his teammates taking interviews at Brooklyn's home stadium the Barclays Center, instead appearing via Zoom.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unable to attend the Brooklyn Nets' media day, Kyrie Irving asked for privacy when pressed about his vaccination status and availability for home games

The Nets held training camp last week in San Diego (with Irving present) and they ran their first session at their training facility in Brooklyn on Tuesday with everyone except Irving.

The NBA does not require players to be vaccinated, but those who are not face frequent coronavirus testing and severe restrictions on their activities. Players in New York and San Francisco, which has a similar mandate soon going into effect, will not be paid for the games they miss.

The New York Knicks have said their entire team is vaccinated and Andrew Wiggins recently became the last of the Golden State Warriors to get a shot, leaving Irving as the lone player potentially facing a pay cut for virus reasons.

Nash frequently pointed to a lack of training time last season as a problem for the Nets, with the condensed schedule and coronavirus testing forcing them instead to often opt for rest when they could get it.