Ben Simmons 'likely to make 76ers return this week' after progress in talks between Philadelphia and star's representatives

Philadelphia star Ben Simmons, who has been staying away from team practice after stating a desire to be traded, could be closing in on a 76ers return.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, talks have made progress between the star's agent and the franchise which could see him linking back up with the team "likely as soon as this week".

Team management and head coach Doc Rivers held discussions with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents the Australian, over the weekend.

Simmons is now reportedly "more open" to the possibility of returning to Philadelphia and linking back up with the team after previously not speaking to team officials since August.

The former Rookie of the Year has four years and $147 million left on his max contract, including $33 million for 2021-22 but will have lost $1 million in salary by the time he misses Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons' time with the Sixers appeared to be limited ever since the fallout of the Game 7 loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks last season, where the All Star passed up an open chance for a dunk in a key possession during the fourth quarter of the game that would have tied the score.

In the aftermath of the game center Joel Embiid described it as "the turning point" of the game and after Rivers also failed to come out staunchly in defence of Simmons, he asked for a trade not long after.

However, after canvassing the market and with Simmons' value having plummeted, 76ers President Daryl Morey has been unable to come up with a suitable deal so now both parties are understood to want to work towards a solution.

Discussions have gained momentum and although the plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, ESPN reported on Monday that a solution is expected to be found sometime this week and that the franchise wants to convince him the right choice is to stay for the long term.