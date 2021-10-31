Please select your default edition
Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat in rout over Memphis Grizzlies

By Clay Bailey

Sunday 31 October 2021 08:44, UK

Highlights of the Miami Heat against the Memphis Grizzlies in Week 2 of the NBA.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 as the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103.

Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points apiece. Lowry added eight assists on a night where the Heat made 21 3-pointers, one short of the franchise record set last May at Milwaukee.

Saturday night's performance was particularly satisfying for Robinson, who has struggled from outside the arc this season. Entering the game, Robinson was shooting right at 28 per cent from 3-point range, making only 12 of 43 shots. That included going 2 of 11 from distance in Friday night's win over Charlotte.

He made 5 of 10 shots from beyond the arc against Memphis and looked more back to his old self (he's shot 44.8 per cent for his career).

Ja Morant and De'Anthony Melton each had 20 points for Grizzlies. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Kyle Anderson scored 13.

Through three quarters, the Heat kept shooting and kept making. The 56 per cent shooting at that point included 18 of 28 from 3-point range and a lead that had swelled to 26 points. That proved enough for Miami's fifth win of the first six games.

Heat legend Haslem joins an elite club

Image: Harking back to the glory days: LeBron James, Udonis Haslem (middle) and Dwyane Wade during the 2011 NBA Finals

Udonis Haslem got his first minutes of the season, officially making this his 19th season in the NBA - all with the Heat.

He's now the fifth player in league history to appear in at least 19 seasons, all with one team, joining Dallas' Dirk Nowitzki, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, San Antonio's Tim Duncan and Utah's John Stockton.

Haslem had the final basket of the night for the Heat, one that led to teammates getting out of their seats on the bench in celebration.

