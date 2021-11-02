NBA Round-up: DeMar DeRozan lights it up as Chicago Bulls mount storming comeback against Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Boston Celtics for a 128-114 road win on Monday night.

Game of the Night

The Celtics led by as many as 19 points late in the third quarter before the Bulls responded with a 29-9 surge between periods to take a 106-105 lead on Ayo Dosunmu's three-pointer with 6:54 remaining. Chicago outscored Boston 39-11 overall in the final quarter.

Dosunmu finished with 14 points, Lonzo Ball added 12 and Nikola Vucevic totalled 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who earned their sixth win in seven games to open the season.

Jaylen Brown had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Celtics. Jayson Tatum scored 20, Al Horford chipped in 20 with 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 16 for Boston. Smart later criticised Brown and Tatum for not passing the ball enough.

Boston dropped to 2-5, marking their worst seven-game start since beginning the 2006-07 campaign with six losses in seven games.

Monday Night's Results Cleveland Cavaliers 113 - 110 Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs 118 - 131 Indiana Pacers Portland Trail Blazers 103 - 113 Philadelphia 76ers Washington Wizards 111 - 118 Atlanta Hawks Chicago Bulls 128 - 114 Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors 113 - 104 New York Knicks Denver Nuggets 97 - 106 Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic 115 - 97 Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder 94 - 99 Los Angeles Clippers

Performance of the Night: OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points to help visiting Toronto overcome a 15-point, first-half deficit to beat New York 113-104.

Anunoby was 13-of-27 from the field and notched his third career 30-point game, topping his previous high of 32 points against the Denver Nuggets on March 1, 2020.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 26 points for the Raptors, who won their fourth straight despite the absence of promising rookie Scottie Barnes, who was side-lined with a sprained right thumb. Fred VanVleet had 17 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. New York's 5-2 record is still the best seven-game start for the franchise since 2012-13.

After scoring 18 points in the first quarter, Julius Randle finished with 22. Kemba Walker had 15 points and Evan Fournier chipped in with 12.

Play of the Night: Franz Wagner detonates on Timberwolves

Cole Anthony scored 31 points, rookie Franz Wagner had a career-high 28 and Orlando ended a four-game losing streak with a comeback win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Anthony (14 points) and Wagner combined for 24 fourth-quarter points as Orlando outscored the Timberwolves 43-19 over the final 12 minutes. Minnesota were on top by 13 points in the second quarter and 11 late in the third.

Anthony made six triples and added nine rebounds and eight assists in yet another impressive performance this season. Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs totalled 15 points in his return to the state of Minnesota. The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft was born in Saint Paul and attended Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis before he played one collegiate season at Gonzaga University.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves.

Headlines

Curry leads Sixers in Embiid's absence

Seth Curry scored 23 points, Georges Niang added 21 and host Philadelphia won their third in a row by defeating Portland 113-103.

Furkan Korkmaz added 15 points and Andre Drummond had 14 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the short-handed Sixers, who were without Joel Embiid (rest), Ben Simmons (personal) and Tobias Harris, who was a late scratch for health and safety protocols.

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 10 assists. CJ McCollum had 20 points, and Anfernee Simons chipped in with 17.

When Lillard hit a twisting layup with 3:58 remaining, the Portland deficit was just three, 104-101 but the Sixers came back with three consecutive baskets - two by Curry and one by Tyrese Maxey - for a 111-101 advantage with 2:05 left.

Grizzlies impress against Nuggets

Ja Morant had 26 points and eight assists, Tyus Jones scored 17 points, and the host Memphis Grizzlies beat Denver Nuggets 106-97.

Xavier Tillman scored 12 points and Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 apiece for the Grizzlies.

The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 10 rebounds despite being hampered by an eye injury he sustained early in the third quarter.

Monte Morris scored 11 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets.

Denver scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to get within seven, but Jones hit a three-pointer, Tillman scored on a finger roll and De'Anthony Melton made two free throws to make it 89-75 and the Grizzlies held on.

Cavs hold off LaMelo's Hornets

Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers concluded a challenging road trip with a 113-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lauri Markkanen provided 21 points and Collin Sexton added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who had to hold off a furious rally from the Hornets.

Cleveland's Darius Garland, who made clutch free throws, ended with 16 points and Evan Mobley posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cedi Osman poured in 13 points off the bench, making four of his five three-point attempts as Cleveland wrapped up a 3-2, coast-to-coast road trip.

They have won four of their last six games.

LaMelo Ball's 30 points and Terry Rozier's 23 points paced the Hornets, who were coming off a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers a night earlier. P.J. Washington had 18 points off the bench.

Pacers cruise past hapless Spurs

Domantas Sabonis finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers rolled to a 22-point halftime lead while cruising to a 131-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Indianapolis.

After losing by seven and three points to the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors, respectively, in their past two games, the Pacers took any suspense out of the game early on while snapping a four-game losing streak.

Indiana built a 25-point advantage midway through the third quarter and waltzed to the finish line, routing a San Antonio team that had allowed just 93 points to the defending league champ Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Myles Turner added 19 points for Indiana. Chris Duarte racked up 18, Justin Holiday scored 17, Caris LeVert tallied 16 and T.J. McConnell contributed 10 points and 10 assists. The Pacers sank a season-high 18 three-pointers in the win.

Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 16 points. Devin Vassell contributed 15 points and Derrick White scored 13 for San Antonio, who have lost five of their past six games.

Young, Hawks snap Wizards streak

Trae Young led seven Atlanta players in double figures with 26 points as the Hawks earned a 118-111 win over visiting Washington, snapping the Wizards' three-game winning streak.

Young, who was 7-for-16 from the field and 11-for-11 from the foul line, added six assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic had a season-high 16 points and made four three-pointers, and Clint Capela also scored 16 points and chipped in with 12 rebounds for Atlanta.

Cam Reddish scored 15 points, Danilo Gallinari and John Collins each scored 12 and De'Andre Hunter added 11 for the Hawks, who ended a two-game losing streak.

Washington's Bradley Beal scored 24 points but made only 3 of 11 from long range. Remarkably, neither team missed a free throw. The Hawks were 29-for-29 and the Wizards were 16-for-16.

Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 14 points and 10 assists. Montrezl Harrell contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.

Paul George carries the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers overcame another tough shooting night, coming from behind to defeat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94. The Clippers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half but surged ahead in the final two and a half minutes.

One of the worst shooting teams in the NBA to start the year, the Clippers struggled to put the ball in the basket. Los Angeles shot 38 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the three-point arc.

Clippers star Paul George scored 27 of his game-high 32 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Jackson netted 15 points for Los Angeles.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 28 points for the Thunder while Darius Bazley and Australian rookie Josh Giddey had 15 apiece.

The Clippers improved to 2-4 on the year, while Oklahoma dropped to 1-6 and remain winless in four road games.