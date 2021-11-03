Jayson Tatum vs Jimmy Butler and the mighty Miami Heat - what to watch on Sky Sports this week

So many stars on show this week from Jimmy Butler and the stellar cast at the Miami Heat, to former MVP Kevin Durant and two of the young superstars in the league in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic . That latter pairing you get to see twice as well - both separately and playing against each other in a bonanza of action on Sky Sports.

Thursday night: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns

A nice early game by NBA standards as a UK fan (pre-midnight tip-off) and you could hardly ask for better as it's two of the most successful and decorated teams in the East locking horns.

But they are both in very contrasting form coming into this one. The Heat, led by the tenacious Jimmy Butler, have won 5 straight games and are 6-1 for the new season, whilst the Celtics are 2-5, having suffered a couple of crushing double-overtime defeats in that span.

And it's not just teething problems under new coach Ime Udoka, Boston are seeing quite a few familiar themes be their downfall this season, and Marcus Smart was quick to point it out after they blew a 19-point lead to the Bulls. Improving ball movement is going to be critical for the Celtics, especially if they want to try and build a contender - despite the impressive scoring of Jayson Tatum.

Miami, for its part, has a host of key contributors with Kyle Lowry's veteran experience a key addition and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro seem to developing superbly as the years progress. The Hear already looks every inch a contender and will be hard to knock off top spot in the East, where they sit perched right now.

The game at FTX Arena tips off at 11.30pm, live on Sky Sports Arena.

And straight after...

Then, carrying on straight after that from 2am, we have last season's Western Conference winners the Phoenix Suns against a Houston Rockets team which contains some very exciting young talent in No 2 pick Jalen Green (fresh off A 27-point showing against the Lakers) and young Alperen Sengun, who at 16th overall, could prove to be the steal of the draft. Houston's Green ranks fifth among rookies in scoring (13.0 ppg) and minutes played (31.8 mpg), sixth in rebounding (4.0 rpg) and third in assists (3.0). The clip above demonstrates his scoring potential and he clearly does plenty more to boot so will pose some problems to the Suns defence.

But remember this is a Suns team loaded with the power of superstardom: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton are all part of their core. Also though, Monty Williams is blessed with so many role players who can come and in do a job so it should prove for an exciting night of basketball.

Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 2am

#NBASaturdays: Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Houston are in back-to-back action, with the back end of it being our earlier game on Saturday night, where they head on the road once again come up against the masse and guile of our reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (pending him not succumbing to the knee problem which has been troubling him.. He could've easily led the billing on a preview like this and the battle between him and Christian Wood inside should potentially make for some fun viewing. The Pistons big man double-doubled 26 points and 16 rebounds in the loss to the Lakers so it'll be an interesting contrast in styles between those two. Then you have the rest of the supporting cast, which in Denver's case is bountiful and full of flamboyance and the Rockers have the two rookies I mentioned earlier, so not one to be missed.

Sky Sports Mix from 9am

Then, once the clock ticks past midnight in the UK, but still very much #NBASaturdays in terms of match-up, we have the battle of two teams each with a young absolute superstar, but who are struggling to find their best form under their new coaches, Udoka for the Celtics and Jason Kidd for the Mavericks.

But Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic are undoubtedly potential MVP contenders on a perennial basis now, so even if both ball clubs aren't at their best, this is definitely one worth staying up for.

Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 12.30am.

#NBASundays: Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors

And to complete the weekend, a bit of Kevin Durant, James Harden and the best the Toronto Raptors have to offer (at the time of writing Pascal Siakam and rookie sensation Scottie Barnes are both out with injuries).

A trip to the Canadian city always offers a raucous atmosphere and Nick Nurse's defensive schemes can upset even the best offensive players so the Nets won't find it easy regardless of who suits up.

Sky Sports Arena from 8:30pm (also available on Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking above)