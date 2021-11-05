Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder stun Los Angeles Lakers with 19-point comeback

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, capped by a 34-foot three-pointer with 1:18 remaining, as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder recorded their second comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers this season with a 107-104 victory on Thursday night.

Game of the Night

Luguentz Dort added 17 points as the Thunder defeated the Lakers for the second time in nine days: the only two victories for Oklahoma City in eight games so far this campaign.

Three days after blowing a late lead in the same building in a defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Thunder used a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game.

Anthony Davis scored 29 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James due to an abdominal strain and is expected to be out for a week. James also sat out the Lakers' loss at Oklahoma City last week due to an ankle injury.

After the Lakers took a 95-93 lead with 2:23 to go on a bank shot by Davis, the Thunder moved in front for good at 98-95 on a Williams three-pointer. Gilgeous-Alexander added his long-range three for a 101-95 advantage.

The Lakers pulled within 105-104 on a three-pointer from Carmelo Anthony with 9.6 seconds remaining before the Thunder got two free throws by Dort. Russell Westbrook missed a three-pointer try just before the buzzer that would have tied the game.

Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome had 14 points each for the Thunder, who overcame a 19-point, first-half deficit. Williams had 13 points, and Derrick Favors contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Westbrook had 27 points for the Lakers, while Anthony had 21 off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder continued to find success against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 107-104 victory on Thursday

Performance of the Night: Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a season-high 30 points and lead the visiting Utah Jazz to their third straight win, a 116-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Clarkson was 10-for-19 from the field and made four three-point baskets. He combined with Joe Ingles, who had a season-high 19, to offset the absence of Donovan Mitchell (24.9 points per game), who missed the game with a right ankle sprain.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a season-high 30 points and lead the visiting Utah Jazz to their third straight win, a 116-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, and Mike Conley added 13 points and 11 assists for the Jazz, who have won seven of eight games this season.

Atlanta's Trae Young scored 21 points, but went to the foul line only five times, and had seven assists. De'Andre Hunter scored 14, and John Collins and Clint Capela both scored 13, while Capela pulled down 10 rebounds.

The loss was the first at home for the Hawks this season and ended a 14-game home court winning streak. Atlanta has lost four straight games to Utah.

Celtics lock in on D to upset Heat

Jaylen Brown scored 17 points to lead six Boston scorers in double figures as the visiting Celtics routed the Miami Heat 95-78, using an impressive defensive effort to snap the Heat's five-game winning streak.

Dennis Schroder scored 14 points, Aaron Nesmith had 13 and Romeo Langford chipped in 12 for Boston, who won their second straight following a three-game losing streak. Al Horford and Jayson Tatum had 10 points apiece for the Celtics, whose four wins have all come on the road.

Miami, who entered the contest averaging a league-high 115.6 points, recorded a season-low point total and shot 34.6 percent from the field and only 9 of 41 (22 percent) from three-point range.

The Boston Celtics have rallied for two straight wins after their players-only meeting yesterday, this time ending the 5-game winning streak of the Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry had six points, seven rebounds and five assists for Miami before leaving at the end of the third quarter due to a sprained left ankle. Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Duncan Robinson had 16 and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and seven rebounds for Miami.

Lowry committed six of the team's 18 turnovers.

Suns send Rockets crashing to sixth straight defeat

Devin Booker recorded 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Phoenix Suns post a 123-111 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets.

Landry Shamet scored 19 points off the bench, Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Mikal Bridges also scored 16 points as the Suns won their third consecutive game.

Phoenix's Chris Paul registered 13 assists for his sixth double-digit effort in seven games. He also had nine points and five steals.

Check out the top ten plays from Thursday night in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Christian Wood added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost their sixth straight game.

Houston's Jalen Green scored 16 points despite shooting just 3 of 14 from the field. Jae'Sean Tate added 14 points, reserve Eric Gordon scored 12 and Alperen Sengun had 10.

Sixers make it five in a row against Pistons

Seth Curry had 23 points, Tyrese Maxey supplied 20 and the visiting Philadelphia Sixers pulled away from the struggling Detroit Pistons for their fifth straight victory, 109-98.

Joel Embiid contributed 19 points and nine rebounds, while Shake Milton tossed in 16 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Georges Niang chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Philadelphia, who played without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

The Pistons big man hit 76ers star Joel Embiid with a brutal crossover before a double-clutch dunk

Jerami Grant had 27 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Pistons, who were limited to 32 second-half points.

Cade Cunningham, the top pick of the draft, recorded his first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds despite 4-for-17 shooting from the field.

Kelly Olynyk added 11 points and Killian Hayes chipped in 10 for Detroit, who have won just one game so far this season.