NBA round-up: Luka Doncic buzzer-beater lifts Mavericks past Celtics, Heat hang on to beat Jazz

Luka Doncic drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Dallas Mavericks past the Boston Celtics, while the Miami Heat held off the Utah Jazz behind Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler as the NBA action continued on Saturday night.

The still LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers were beaten by the Portland Trail Blazers, Devin Booker starred in the Phoenix Suns' win over the Atlanta Hawks and Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid double-doubles led the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers to victories, respectively.

Saturday Night's Results Dallas Mavericks 107-104 Celtics Utah Jazz 115-118 Miami Heat Phoenix Suns 121-117 Atlanta Hawks Portland Trail Blazers 105-90 Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets 95-94 Houston Rockets Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 107-104 Celtics

Doncic made the game-winning triple as time expired and had a game-high 33 points to help Dallas hold off visiting Boston.

Doncic dribbled the length of the court before heaving up a fadeaway trey from the wing in triple coverage to win it.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and seven rebounds in his return after missing the last five games with lower back tightness. Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Celtics.

Utah Jazz 115-118 Miami Heat

Herro had 29 points and Butler added 27 as the host Heat used a multi-dimensional offensive attack to build a big lead before holding on to defeat the Jazz 118-115.

Kyle Lowry scored 20 as part of a triple-double for the Heat.

In a battle of teams that had combined for just three losses entering the game, the Heat used 60.3 per cent shooting overall and 52.4 per cent accuracy on three-pointers to win for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 37 points for the Jazz, who had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Phoenix Suns 121-117 Atlanta Hawks

Booker led all scorers with 38 points, and a 35-19 fourth quarter powered Phoenix to a come-from-behind victory over visiting Atlanta.

The Suns were outscored 40-27 in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but a game-ending 15-4 run completed the Phoenix rally.

The Hawks' John Collins shot 9-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He posted a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Portland Trail Blazers 105-90 Los Angeles Lakers

Damian Lillard bounced back from one of the worst performances of his NBA career to score 25 points and lead Portland past visiting Los Angeles.

The Lakers continued to be without four-time MVP James, who missed his second straight game with an abdominal strain. Anthony Davis started against Portland, but the eight-time All-Star center played just seven minutes before departing because of a stomach illness.

The team said it was non-Covid-19 related. Davis was also dealing with a sprained right thumb and was questionable to play at all. The Lakers did not have a starter score in double figures.

Denver Nuggets 95-94 Houston Rockets

Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon hit back-to-back three-pointers in the final two minutes as Denver escaped with a win over visiting Houston.

Daniel Theis scored 18 points and hit a three-pointer with 2:46 left to give the Rockets a 94-89 lead. Gordon responded with six straight points before Jokic sealed the victory with a block of Jae'Sean Tate's lay-up at the buzzer.

Will Barton tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Denver, who won their second straight game despite shooting 9-of-40 (22.5 per cent) from three-point range.

Theis returned after missing two games with a sore right big toe and was 7-of-11 shooting in 32 minutes for Houston, who have lost seven in a row and eight of their first nine games.

Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 Chicago Bulls

Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lift Philadelphia past host Chicago.

Furkan Korkmaz tied his career high with seven three-pointers and added 25 points, while Shake Milton had 13 for the short-handed Sixers, who won their sixth in a row and gave head coach Doc Rivers his 1,000th career victory.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points. Derrick Jones Jr contributed 12 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

