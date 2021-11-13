Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan steps down following investigation into workplace conduct

Portland Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan has stepped down after an investigation into workplace conduct.

It comes after news outlets reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations but he was not named in the statement confirming McGowan's departure.

Chief commercial officer and executive vice president Dewayne Hankins will take over as the team's new president of business operations.

McGowan's resignation is effective on November 26. He released a statement thanking the Blazers organisation and its fans.

"It has been a pleasure serving our passionate fans and team partners, and I wish nothing but continued success to everyone in Rip City," he said.

McGowan also serves as chief executive officer of Vulcan Sports & Entertainment. Seattle-based Vulcan Inc. is the privately held company founded by the late Paul Allen.

McGowan's resignation comes amid an outside investigation into workplace concerns surrounding the organisation.

Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports have reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the team's president of basketball operations and general manager for the organisation.

The Blazers confirmed the investigation in a statement Saturday. It did not name Olshey.

Image: Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey speaks to the media

"The Portland Trail Blazers organisation was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility. In response, we immediately engaged O'Melveny & Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome," the statement said.

Olshey has been general manager of the Blazers since 2012.