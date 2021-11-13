NBA tampering probe into Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deals reaches 'advanced stages'

An NBA investigation into two of the biggest deals of the summer is now in the 'advanced stages', according to a report.

ESPN has reported that league investigators have spoken to and gathered evidence from front office staff from four teams about the sign-and-trade acquisitions of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry during the summer.

The investigation aims to conclude whether illegal contact and negotiation occurred among teams and agents ahead of the opening of free agency on August 2.

The report says: "The NBA has conducted numerous interviews with team executives and player agents and have gathered electronic messaging of front office executives of four teams - Chicago, New Orleans, Miami and Toronto - over the past three months, sources said. The league could reveal its findings and any penalties in the near future."

Once free agency started, the deal that sent Ball from the Bulls to the Pelicans was announced. The Lowry deal was initially reported on the night before free agency began. After both deals happened, the NBA decided to look further into both situations to ensure nothing out of order was happening.

The NBA is keen to get a hold of "tampering" in deals involving players and introduced stricter punishment measures in 2019 including fines of up to $10 million for teams and the possibility of suspending team executives, the forfeiting of draft picks and even players' contracts being voided.

Sign-and-trade agreements are often more complex to agree than standard trades and often more discussion needs to happen to secure an agreement.

New Orleans agreed to trade Ball, a restricted free agent, to Chicago on a four-year, $80 million contract for Garrett Temple on a new, three-year, $15.5 million deal for point guard Tomas Satoransky.

Kyle Lowry dribbles the ball for the Miami Heat

Miami secured a three-year, $85 million agreement with Lowry in the sign-and-trade that sent guard Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors. Miami guaranteed Dragic's $19.4 million team option before free agency, which allowed them to use the veteran in the sign-and-trade deal.

Following a previous probe, the Milwaukee Bucks lost a 2022 second-round pick for tampering charges with Sacramento restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2021. With the penalty, the NBA took into consideration that the Bucks did not ultimately acquire Bogdanovic, as he eventually signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

That punishment suggests that stricter measures could be implemented this time, if either team is found guilty of tampering this time, with the players both joining the teams being questioned.