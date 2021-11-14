NBA highlights: Boston Celtics beat Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz late fight

Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind to shock the injury-hit Boston Celtics on Saturday night while Utah's hopes of a stirring comeback fell just short against Miami.

Darius Garland scored 22 points and hit two free throws with 9.4 seconds left to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 91-89 come-from-behind victory Saturday night over the visiting Boston Celtics.

Evan Mobley had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers won for the sixth time in seven games. Ricky Rubio came off the bench to tally 16 points and seven assists as the Cavaliers overcame a 19-point, second-half deficit.

Boston was bidding for its first three-game winning streak of the season and got 28 points from Dennis Schroder and 21 from Jayson Tatum. But the Celtics withered in the fourth quarter.

Leading late in the third quarter 74-56, the Celtics yielded a 21-2 run to the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman hit a pair of three-pointers in the spree and Mobley added three buckets as Cleveland took the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Saturday night's NBA results Miami Heat 111-105 Utah Jazz Philadelphia 76ers 113-118 Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards 104-92 Orlando Magic Memphis Grizzlies 101-112 New Orleans Pelicans Detroit Pistons 127-121 Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics 89-91 Cleveland Cavaliers Minnesota Timberwolves 102-129 Los Angeles Clippers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the top ten amazing plays from an incredible Saturday night in the NBA.

Miami Heat 111-105 Utah Jazz

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Miami Heat against the Utah Jazz in Week 4 of the NBA.

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry each scored more than 20 points and Miami survived a furious late rally to snap a three-game losing streak with a win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Herro saved the day for Miami, ending a late 18-point run by the Jazz by hitting two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to give the Heat their final six-point margin. Herro finished with 27 points, Robinson had 22 and Lowry contributed 21.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 of his team-high 26 points in the second half for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson also had a big game with 25 points.

New Orleans Pelicans 112-101 Memphis Grizzlies

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies against the New Orleans Pelicans in Week 4 of the NBA.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points and host New Orleans ended a nine-game losing streak by defeating Memphis.

Brandon Ingram returned from a seven-game absence due to a hip contusion to add 19 points as the Pelicans won for the first time at home this season.

Herbert Jones scored 17 off the bench, Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Devonte' Graham scored 15.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points to lead the Grizzlies. Ja Morant had 22 points and 10 assists, former Pelican Steven Adams recorded 15 points and nine rebounds, Desmond Bane added 14 points and Kyle Anderson had 13 off the bench.

Washington Wizards 104-92 Orlando Magic

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Washington Wizards against the Orlando Magic in Week 4 of the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie's double-double featured a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds, and undermanned Washington continued its best start in seven years with a win over host Orlando.

Washington played without leading scorer Bradley Beal (personal reasons) following the passing of his grandmother earlier in the week. Aaron Holiday moved into the starting lineup against Orlando and had 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting as the Wizards extended their winning streak to four games.

Orlando ended a five-game homestand with just one victory. Wendell Carter Jr, who exited in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn due to an eye injury, donned protective goggles and finished with 17 points.

Indiana Pacers 118-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Indiana Pacers in Week 4 of the NBA.

Justin Holiday scored a team-high 27 points off the bench and T.J. McConnell scored six of his eight points on three consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter as Indiana put away visiting Philadelphia.

Indiana's bench trio of Holiday, McConnell and Kelan Martin, who scored 13 points, gave the Pacers a boost. Among the starters, Malcolm Brogdon recorded a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Myles Turner scored 20 points.

Philadelphia received a game-high 32 points from Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey -- who entered with two straight 30-plus-point games -- scored 24.

Detroit Pistons 127-121 Toronto Raptors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Detroit Pistons against the Toronto Raptors in Week 4 of the NBA.

Jerami Grant scored 24 points to lead seven players in double figures as visiting Detroit posted a season-high point total in a win over Toronto.

Isaiah Stewart matched a career-high with 20 points, Saddiq Bey had 16 and Josh Jackson added 15 for Detroit, which shot a season-best 54.4 percent from the field and won for just the third time in 12 games.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors, who fell to 2-6 at home. Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points and OG Anunoby had 17.

Los Angeles Clippers 129-102 Minnesota Timberwolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Los Angeles Clippers in Week 4 of the NBA.

Paul George scored a game-high 23 points in just 27 minutes as host Los Angeles made it three wins over Minnesota in 11 days with a 27-point shellacking.

Reggie Jackson had 21 points, while Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein both put up double-doubles for the Clippers, who won their seventh straight game by taking advantage of a generally flat Timberwolves effort one night after they shocked the Los Angeles Lakers on the same court.

Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 21 points after he had contributed just nine points to Friday's 107-83 win over the Lakers.

Watch live coverage of San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers on Sky Sports Arena from 8.30pm