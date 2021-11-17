Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors to blow-out win in Brooklyn, drops nine threes tying season best

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and tied a season best by hitting nine three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors (12-2) took command in the third quarter and rolled to a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (10-5).

Curry joined Ray Allen as the second player to reach 2,900 career three-pointers when he hit his first trey early in the first quarter. Allen tops the list at 2,973. Curry shot 12 of 19 from the floor as the Warriors rebounded from seeing their seven-game winning streak stopped Sunday with a four-point loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

There were even "MVP" chants for Curry in Barclays Center on a night where he hit four step-back threes from the centrecourt logo. Yes you read that correctly, four.

MVP chants for Steph in Brooklyn 🗣 pic.twitter.com/y02qvVCgDX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2021

Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the Warriors, who shot 51.9 per cent. Jordan Poole contributed 17 while Draymond Green collected 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Golden State scored 25 fastbreak points and 52 points in the paint.

James Harden scored 24 points for Brooklyn, which missed 17 of 22 shots in the third period and shot 38.6 per cent overall. Kevin Durant added 19 against his former team, shooting 6 of 19 while being held under 20 points for the first time this season.

Tuesday night's NBA results Golden State Warriors 117-99 Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers 85-120 Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs 92-106 Los Angeles Clippers

76ers flattened by Utah

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert logged his 11th double-double of the young season and the Utah Jazz (9-5) snapped out of a mini-funk by dominating the Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) in a 120-85 victory Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Gobert took advantage of the Sixers being without Joel Embiid, who has missed five consecutive games – all losses – because of COVID-19 protocols.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Utah Jazz in Week 5 of the NBA

The Jazz center scored 15 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots while helping Utah win for just the second time in six games. He spearheaded a Jazz defense that limited Philadelphia to 36.7 per cent shooting.

Bogdanovic hit 9 of 12 shots overall and 5 of 7 from three-point range to lead a Utah offense that made 51.7 per cent of its field-goal attempts and earned its largest margin of victory this season.

Four other Utah players reached double digits: Jordan Clarkson (20 points with four three-pointers), Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell (13 apiece) and Hassan Whiteside (10).

George stars as Clippers beat Spurs

Paul George scored 34 points and Reggie Jackson added 21 as Los Angeles finished off a 5-1 homestand with a victory over visiting San Antonio.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' trip to the LA Clippers in Week 5 of the NBA

Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored a career-high 13 points as the Clippers rebounded from their only loss of the month, 100-90 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Ivica Zubac had 13 rebounds for the Clippers as Los Angeles had a 52-40 overall rebounding advantage over the smaller Spurs.

San Antonio shot just 5 of 22 (22.7 per cent) from three-point range. Dejounte Murray tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Spurs lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last eight.