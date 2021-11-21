Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Orlando Magic with 32-point, 20-rebound night for Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP's all-action 30-minute display, where he also added five assists, two steals and three blocks saw him become the first player with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists in less than 35 minutes since Willie Naulls in 1959.

Bobby Portis had a season-high 24 points along with 15 rebounds to help the Bucks win their third straight and improve to 9-8. They are above .500 for the first time since they were 3-2 on Oct. 27.

R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench for the Magic. Orlando lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to an East-worst 4-13.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee.

Saturday night's NBA results Orlando Magic 108-117 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat 100-103 Washington Wizards

OKC Thunder 105-111 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 99-106 New York Knicks

Memphis Grizzlies 95-138 Minnesota Timberwolves

Charlotte Hornets 105-115 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 123-105 Sacramento Kings

Philadelphia 76ers 111-118 Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans 94-111 Indiana Pacers

Wizards beat Heat to split home-and-home series

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie each scored 16 points and hit two three-pointers during a crucial late stretch and the Wizards rallied to beat Miami.

Bradley Beal had 21 points to lead the team and help Washington split the home-and-home series with Miami and move a half-game above the Heat in the Southeast Division standings. Miami, beat Washington 112-97 in Florida on Thursday night.

The Wizards trailed by as 16 in the third quarter and by 10 with 4:42 to play before Caldwell-Pope and Dinwiddie scored every point during a 15-2 run to give Washington a 99-96 lead with 1:43 left.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 points for the Heat, while Tyler Herro put up 20 from the bench.

Tatum, Schroder star in Celtics win over Thunder

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105.

Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won for seventh time in 10 games. Grant Williams added 14 points.

Lu Dort scored 16 points for Oklahoma City, and Josh Giddey had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Thunder have now dropped four of five.

Coming off an emotional 22-point victory over the rival Lakers a night earlier, the Celtics did not have any letdown, charging to a double-digit lead midway into the second quarter. Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Los Angeles on Friday.

Burks' fourth-quarter show helps Knicks past Rockets

Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Evan Fournier added 19 and New York handed Houston its 14th consecutive loss,

All-Star Julius Randle added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had 13 points off the bench for the Knicks.

Christian Wood had 18-points and 12 rebounds for the NBA-worst Rockets. They are 1-15.

Timberwolves destroy Grizzlies in blowout

D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points, Anthony Edwards added 23 and Minnesota routed Memphis for its third straight victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points in a game Minnesota led by as many as 45, its biggest lead in a game this season and the Grizzlies' largest deficit.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant tied a season low with 11.

Hawks beat Hornets to take fourth win in a row

Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and Atlanta beat Charlotte.

Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter each added 17 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 16 to help Atlanta win its fourth consecutive game. John Collins had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 35 points for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jazz claims third straight blowout win

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 123-105 on Saturday night.

Mike Conley had 17 points and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 as Utah won its third straight blowout.

The Jazz took the lead for good on three-pointer by Joe Ingles early in the second quarter and led by 21 while winning their sixth straight against Sacramento.

Gobert shot 8 of 12 from the floor, extending his NBA record of 51 consecutive games shooting 50 per cent or better.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and seven rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings have lost seven of eight.

Lillard scores season-high 39 in Blazers victory

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points to help Portland beat Philadelphia.

CJ McCollum added 18 points, Norman Powell had 17, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Portland improved to 8-1 at home and, at 9-8, is above .500 for the first time since October 31.

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each scored 28 points for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid missed his seventh straight game after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Pacers starters respond to benching with Pels win

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana's starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat New Orleans.

Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle in the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indiana's starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead. The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points.

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.