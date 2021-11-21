Sacramento Kings fire Luke Walton as head coach following run of defeats; Alvin Gentry takes over in interim, reports say

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton has been fired after the team lost seven of their last eight games, according to a report.

Kings associate head coach Alvin Gentry - who has coached five different NBA teams - has taken over in the interim and the 67-year-old is believed to be among the leading candidates to take over the permanent role.

Walton was fired after just over two-and-half years in charge, ESPN reported on Sunday.

The team has dropped to 6-11 for the season and down to 12th in the Western Conference after losses against some of the poorer teams in the West such as the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Walton bows out with an overall record of 68-93 and was unable to end the team's long wait for postseason basketball. The Kings have the longest active streak in the NBA, having not contested an NBA playoff game since 2006.

Whoever takes over in the interim will become the 11th coach the Kings have had since Rick Adelman guided them to the NBA Playoffs 15 years ago.