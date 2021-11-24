NBA round-up: New York Knicks topple LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers

There was more misery for the Los Angeles Lakers as they suffered their fourth defeat in five games, while Luka Doncic came back with a bang to lead the Dallas Mavericks to an overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles Lakers 100-106 New York Knicks

Evan Fournier scored 26 points to lead six New York Knicks in double figures Tuesday night as the hosts squandered all of a 25-point lead before recovering to beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers 106-100.

Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Immanuel Quickley hit four key three-pointers in the fourth quarter on his way to 14 points for New York.

Russell Westbrook had 18 points during the Lakers' third-quarter surge and posted his fourth triple-double of the season (31 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists). Anthony Davis, playing through a non-COVID illness, had 20 points as Los Angeles lost for the fourth time in five games.

James received the first suspension of his NBA career Monday night after he was ejected for committing a flagrant-2 foul on the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in the Lakers' win one day earlier.

Luka Doncic returned from a three-game absence in style, scoring 26 points as Dallas earned an overtime victory at Los Angeles to end a three-game losing streak.

Doncic added nine rebounds and nine assists as he returned from both left knee and ankle sprains. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points for the Mavericks.

Reggie Jackson had 31 points while Paul George added 26 for the Clippers.

Los Angeles went on an 11-1 run over the final 1:29 of regulation to send the game into overtime, getting a three-pointer from George to tie it 103-all at the buzzer. The Mavericks responded with a 7-0 run to open the extra period.

Denver Nuggets 100-119 Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 25 as Portland notched an easy victory over visiting Denver.

Norman Powell recorded 15 points and three steals and Anfernee Simons added 14 points as Portland improved to 9-1 at home. Nassir Little contributed 13 points as the Trail Blazers completed a 4-0 homestand.

Jeff Green scored 24 points for the Nuggets, who lost their fifth straight contest. Monte Morris added 16 points for Denver.

Miami Heat 100-92 Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro poured in 31 points off the bench and Miami outscored host Detroit 33-16 in the fourth quarter.

Herro added eight rebounds and three assists, while the Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists apiece, and Kyle Lowry supplied 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Saddiq Bey contributed 15 points in a losing cause.